This week there is one clear winner, so I decided to do something a little different. Game Prep Mike Zimmer - The team clearly was not ready to go from the start. They just came out flat and not ready to go. Even with several starters out, the Vikings are clearly the more talented team. Detroit didn’t come out playing with their hair on fire, they started the game with a turnover on downs and a punt. The Vikings were unable to muster more than two field goals int he first half and let the Lions start to build a little hope. The team needed to come out better and the coaching staff didn’t have them prepared to go.

2 DAYS AGO