ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Hundreds Come Out To Honor Fallen Mesquite Officer In Prayer Vigil

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people came out tonight to honor a mesquite police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon.

A prayer vigil was held at the Mesquite Police Department to honor Officer Richard Houston, who was fatally shot outside a Mesquite grocery store Friday afternoon after responding to a disturbance call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHpzH_0dEykcoM00
Hundreds turned out to honor a fallen Mesquite officer. (Credit: Caroline Vandergriff)

It’s been an emotional night for this grieving community, with tears flowing not just from Officer Houston’s family and his brothers and sisters in blue, but also from people who just came to show their support and respect.

“Tonight, we tell the Houston family we are with you. We embrace you. We stand with you. You are not alone,” said newly elected Mayor of Mesquite, Daniel Aleman Jr.

Mesquite Police Chief David Gill was touched by the strong show of support. “I thank each and every one of you for being here tonight and sharing in our pain,” Gill said.

Lynn Nelson, a Mesquite resident, said, “We’re so sorry he laid down his life doing his job. There’s just no words to tell them how sad I am for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG0dR_0dEykcoM00
Hundreds turned out to honor a fallen Mesquite officer. (Credit: Caroline Vandergriff)

In his more than two decades with the department, Officer Houston received 48 letters of commendation and two life-saving awards. The 46-year-old was most recently honored in April 2021 for his heroic actions preventing a suicide attempt.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Patricia Contreras, the wife of a Mesquite police officer, said, “Every day when they leave, you hope for the best and you pray and when it does happen, you at least take comfort from the support of the people around you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4lRe_0dEykcoM00
Hundreds turned out to honor a fallen Mesquite officer. (Credit: Caroline Vandergriff)

The outpouring of love and light at this vigil shows just how strong that support is.

“With this family, joining together, we overcome evil with good,” Mayor Aleman said.

Officer Houston’s funeral will be held Thursday at noon at Lake Point Church in Rockwall. The public is invited to attend.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Funeral Held For Fallen Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Remembering how he lived and served, not how he died. Hundreds of people filled Lakepointe Church in Rockwall on Thursday, Dec. 9 to honor the memory of Officer Richard Houston II. Houston, 46, was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot last Friday, Dec. 3 responding to a disturbance. Houston was remembered as a father, husband and a son of a police officer, not as a victim of violence. “He was willing to respond to any call. Richard was a heck of a cop,” said Mesquite Police Chief David Gill. The funeral for Officer Houston was adorned with the...
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

Stray Bullet Kills Wendy Godoy, 26, At Dallas Apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after Wendy Godoy, 26, was killed by a stray bullet on Dec. 8. Godoy was found, facedown on the ground outside of her second-floor apartment at 8564 Lazy Acres Circle. Arriving officers attempted CPR until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. They continued CPR on Godoy and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Search For Vehicle Involved In Peavy Road Homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a November 30 shooting that left a man dead. On that Tuesday at about 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2880 Peavy Road. When police arrived at the apartment complex there, they found Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, was shot and killed on Nov. 30 in a Peavy Rd. apartment. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Mena-Lopez was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives say the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Plano Hires New Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff From Within

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano found its next fire chief from within Plano Fire-Rescue. Chris Biggerstaff, who currently serves Plano Fire-Rescue as Assistant Chief of Emergency Services, will assume the duties of chief beginning Monday, Dec. 20. Plano Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff (credit: City of Plano) The Plano City Council will ratify the appointment at its next meeting on Dec. 13, the city explained in a news release Thursday. Chief Biggerstaff joined the fire service in March of 1991 with the Garland Fire Department. In Dec. 1992, he continued his career as a firefighter at Plano Fire-Rescue, where he was awarded Rookie...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriffs Arrest Alleged Serial Vehicle Burglar

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man who they allege is connected with several recent vehicle burglaries Wednesday. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that his office began investigating after more than a dozen vehicle burglaries were reported in October. The investigation also included cases of identity thefts and thefts of firearms connected to the burglaries. “In the span of two weeks, the suspect broke into 14 vehicles, taking personal items, weapons, wallets, currency and debit and credit cards,” said Sheriff Authier. The break-ins occurred west of Springtown in the neighborhoods off of Goshen Road and East State Highway...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Department Searching For Woman Missing Over A Week, Diandra Chalmers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Diandra Chalmers, 35. Have you seen Diandra Chalmers? (credit: Dallas Police Department) She was last seen on-foot in the 5200 block of Harry Hines Blvd. near Parkland Hospital on Nov. 29. Chalmers is 5’09”, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. If anyone knows her whereabouts please contact the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Man Christopher Stephen Brown Charged For Threatening Rabbis, Girlfriend Rebekah Jones Also Arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christopher Stephen Brown of Amarillo was federally charged after he threatened to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. “Mr. Brown’s anti-Semitic statements were both disgusting and unlawful. The First Amendment may guarantee the right to make hateful remarks, but it does not allow for specific threats of violence against individuals. The circumstances of the defendant’s arrest only reinforce our belief that Mr. Brown poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We are committed to protecting all of our citizens – especially...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Nelson
CBS DFW

1 Injured In Texas Shopping Mall Shooting, Search Continues For Suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — One person is recovering in Texas after being hit by gunfire at a shopping mall in Killeen. It was around 7:00 p.m. when police were called to the Killeen Mall on reports of a disturbance. When they arrived they found one man had been shot several times. The victim was taken to the hospital by air ambulance. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said he was stable and was conscious and breathing before being transported.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In 2 North Texas Patients By Frisco Lab

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was only a matter of time, but it now appears the Omicron variant has made it to North Texas. Ayass Bioscience in Frisco told CBS 11 Wednesday night, Dec. 8 they’ve discovered two cases in the Metroplex. One case was in Tarrant County, the other in Collin County. The next day, Dec. 9, Tarrant County health officials confirmed that they had received the positive test. Collin County also confirmed that a man from Plano had tested positive for the Omicron variant. Ayass Bioscience also submitted the data electronically to the state, which also confirmed the positive cases. “It has not...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

22-Year-Old Man Accused Of Shooting At Garland Police Officers In Custody

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland Police have located and arrested Aaron Quiroz, the man accused of shooting at officers. They arrested him Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the 500 block of Buckingham Road, in Richardson. Quiroz is currently in the Garland Jail and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. It was just after 10:00 p.m. when police received a report of a stolen vehicle — a blue 2005 Toyota 4Runner — when the SUV was spotted near North Garland Avenue and Buckingham Road. Mugshot of Aaron Quiroz Jr. (credit: Garland Police Department) Police say when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, being driven by Aaron Quiroz Jr., he accelerated and sped away. According to investigators, Quiroz drove into a residential area, stopped in the 900 block of Alamo, and began firing at officers as he jumped from the vehicle. Police on the scene took cover and did not return fire. Quiroz then fled on foot into the residential area and despite what police call an ‘extensive search’ could not be found, until now.
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attempted Suicide
CBS DFW

Collin County Sheriff’s Office Asks Public For Help Locating Murder Suspect

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man suspected of murder. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, of McKinney, is wanted for the December 8 murder of Roberto Guerrero IV, 24, in New Hope. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) Hernandez is 5’3″ and weighs 150 lbs. He is believed to be driving a 2015 white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plat HDF-9773. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350 and ask to speak to Sergeant Reim or Captain Hatch. Sheriffs said not to approach Hernandez if he is located and to call 911 instead.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Christmas Miracle: Medical City Arlington’s Smallest Patient Ever, Baby Born At 450 Grams Goes Home For The Holidays

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After four months in the hospital, the smallest baby ever at Medical City Arlington is home for the holidays. (credit: Medical City Arlington) Born at 23 weeks and only 450 grams – less than a pound and tinier than a hand – Paris Nguyen was the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s (NICU) smallest patient to date. After 116 days of critical care at Medical City Arlington, her parents carried their daughter outside the hospital for the first time. Their caregivers escorted the happy family, with cheers and hugs. “Paris was an extremely premature baby with very low odds of survival,”...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
89K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy