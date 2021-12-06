Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek The Threat for Additional Freezing Rain Has Passed .A wintry mix, including freezing rain and light icing, affected the area early this morning. Over the next hours, the precipitation will end if it has not already, and thus the threat for additional hazardous weather is ending. Some roads may still be slick, especially those untreated and less traveled. The snow storm for Friday still looks on track with the heaviest snows north and west of La Crosse, Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO