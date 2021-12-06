ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 19:24:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:30:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for communities along Highway 395, with 1 to 4 feet west of Highway 395 possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Joshua Tree NP West by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinati Mountains, Ector, Glasscock, Marfa Plateau, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Ector; Glasscock; Marfa Plateau; Midland WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ector, Midland and Glasscock Counties, Chinati Mountains, and Marfa Plateau. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could be difficult at times due to strong wind gusts. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
County
Maui County, HI
City
Wailea, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek The Threat for Additional Freezing Rain Has Passed .A wintry mix, including freezing rain and light icing, affected the area early this morning. Over the next hours, the precipitation will end if it has not already, and thus the threat for additional hazardous weather is ending. Some roads may still be slick, especially those untreated and less traveled. The snow storm for Friday still looks on track with the heaviest snows north and west of La Crosse, Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 00:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama West Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 AM CST Friday. * At 1134 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daphne, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton, Molino, Gateswood, Rosinton, Tenile, Bay Springs, Barrineau Park, Steelwood, Pine Haven, Malbis, Belforest, Cantonment, Bromley, Molino Crossroads, Cottage Hill and Barth. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 23:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 05:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama West Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 AM CST Friday. * At 1134 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daphne, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton, Molino, Gateswood, Rosinton, Tenile, Bay Springs, Barrineau Park, Steelwood, Pine Haven, Malbis, Belforest, Cantonment, Bromley, Molino Crossroads, Cottage Hill and Barth. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 17:11:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Styx River Near Elsanor affecting Baldwin County. For the Styx River...including Elsanor...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Styx River Near Elsanor. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water begins to flood Donovan Circle in the Seminole Landing community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.8 feet on 04/06/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

