Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 23:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 05:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama West Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 AM CST Friday. * At 1134 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daphne, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton, Molino, Gateswood, Rosinton, Tenile, Bay Springs, Barrineau Park, Steelwood, Pine Haven, Malbis, Belforest, Cantonment, Bromley, Molino Crossroads, Cottage Hill and Barth. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
