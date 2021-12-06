ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Polk County Health Department sees increase in pediatric vaccines administered

By Zach Fisher
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the country, the Polk County Health Department has noticed an increase in children receiving their pediatric vaccine.

According to the health department, the demand has always been there for pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine. But now around the holiday season the demand is increasing.

“Our clinic has seen a steady increase of individuals, parents and guardians wanting to get their child 5 and up vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Nola Aigner Davis, the communications officer for the Polk County Health Department. “We do this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. And all of those days our appointments are incredibly full. It is really encouraging to us and all of our health care staff.”

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the only days that the Polk County Health Department administers pediatric shots. Monday through Friday there are vaccination options for adults. Sign up for appointments can be done on immunizepolk.com .

The health department is also encouraging people to get their flu shot because a bad flu season could put hospitals in even worse situations.

“I think it is really important for individuals as well who have not gotten their flu shot to get their flu shot,” said Davis. “We don’t know what flu will look like this year. We can’t do this to our health care system.”

