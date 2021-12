Following Monday night’s bizarre game in Buffalo, Skip Bayless can’t help but wonder what Bill Belichick actually thinks about Mac Jones. Jones did not have a busy night at Highmark Stadium, to say the least. The rookie quarterback only attempted three passes against the Bills, largely due to the violent winds whipping through upstate New York. The Patriots ran the football 46 times and only put up 14 points, but it was enough to take down their AFC East rival.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO