ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

EC women’s wrestling earns first dual victory

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XCjk_0dEyivGV00

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s wrestling team made program history on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Ursinus College)

The Soaring Eagles earned their first dual victory with a 30-15 win against Delaware Valley at the Aggie Dual hosted by Ursinus College. Maylin Reyes picked up a win for the Purple & Gold at 123 pounds with a win by pinfall at 37 seconds. Skylah Chakouian pinned her opponent at the 1:05 mark and Leslie Monterrosa won by pinfall at the 1:41 mark for the Soaring Eagles. EC also faced nationally-ranked East Stroudsburg and lost 37-10.

Elmira College is now 1-4 in their inaugural season and return to action at the Sacred Heart Duals on Monday, December 13th. The Soaring Eagles will face NJCU and Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira soccer players advance to NCAA Championship for Saint Rose

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira area women’s soccer players will compete on the ultimate stage. It’s a dream come true for Elmira Express graduates and sisters Alexus and Caylee Boorse, along with Elmira Notre Dame alum Taylor Gray as members of the College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team. Saint Rose outlasted Dallas Baptist, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning pins Express in coach Guilfoyle’s debut & Thursday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a memorable night in the Crystal City for Corning wrestling. The Hawks outlasted visiting Elmira 41-30 in first-year head coach Brian Guilfoyle’s varsity debut. Guilfoyle was the first three-time Section IV Champion in Corning Hawks history, with his final title coming in 2010. In a back-and-forth dual meet, Corning […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Ryan McNutt signs with Penn State University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas has come early for one local standout swimmer. On Wednesday, Corning’s Ryan McNutt signed with D-I Penn State University and the Nittany Lions. McNutt has been a member of the Hawks varsity squad for five years and helped the program to new heights. Ryan set seven school records and broke […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Fairfield, PA
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira girls basketball rolls past Johnson City & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team continues to roll. Wednesday night the Express surged past visiting Johnson City, 82-46. With the victory, the Express provided new coach A’Don Allen with his first home win as varsity coach. Megan Fedor paced the Express with a double-double, scoring 20 points with 11 rebounds. In […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen boys basketball cruises past Notre Dame

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team isn’t wasting any time. The Senecas opened up the week with a dominant win at home cruising past visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 60-26. Adam Pastore scored a game-high 34 points for Watkins Glen. In other action on Tuesday, both Elmira and Corning boys basketball […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Fall Male MVP nominees announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The fall sports season has come to a close. From state champions to Section IV and V standouts, this season brought plenty of success to the table. 18 Sports has narrowed down the best of the best. We reveal the Fall Male MVP nominations, make sure to vote on mytwintiers.com/sports for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/6

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a goal by Elmira College ice hockey player Erika Goleniak against Castleton and a 75-yard touchdown run by Tioga […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ursinus College#Duals#Delaware Valley#Combat#Ec#The Elmira College#Aggie#The Purple Gold#The Soaring Eagles#Njcu#Sacred Heart#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Horseheads wrestling primed for big year

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is dawning for Horseheads wrestling. The Blue Raiders are the defending STAC West and overall Section IV Champions. But, that last happened two years before COVID-19 changed everything. In 2020, Horsehead crowned five Section IV Champions and had a season for the ages. With several talented wrestlers gone […]
WWE
WETM 18 News

Fisher shines for Marist in loss to Columbia

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Grad Kiara Fisher had a big game for the Marist women’s basketball team on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: goredfoxes.com) Fisher scored a game-high 19 points for the Red Foxes in a 78-49 loss at home to Columbia. The sophomore guard went 6-for-15 from the field and was 6-for-7 from the free […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WETM 18 News

Brian Hill’s life & legacy to be celebrated

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last month, the Twin Tiers lost a local icon. Brian Hill, who coached baseball at several stops during a storied career, died November 20 after a long battle with cancer in Florida. He was 63. Hill’s life and legacy will be celebrated next Friday at Carpenter’s Funeral Home in Corning. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo-Greenwood wrestling wins Mark Stephens Classic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Canisteo-Greenwood wrestling team took home a tournament title on Saturday. Canisteo-Greenwood won the Mark Stephens Classic in Horseheads. Bolivar-Richburg finished in second place and Horseheads took home third place. The tournament is in honor of Mark Stephens, a local coach and mentor for nearly 50 years in the Twin Tiers, […]
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
WETM 18 News

Penn State to take on no. 21 Arkansas in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fl. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the no. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2021 Outback Bowl in Tampa on January 1, 2022. The 7-5 Nittany Lions will make their 51st all-time bowl appearance. Penn State is tied for fifth with 30 bowl victories. Penn State’s last appearance in the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

Canton football’s magical season comes to end

ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – Canton football fought until the end. The Warriors, playing in their first PIAA Class A Final Four since 1990, fell on the road to Bishop Guilfoyle 20-7 Friday night. It was the first loss of the season for Canton (13-1) who saw their magical ride come to an end. Bishop Guilfoyle […]
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Syracuse wins its first game at Florida State since 2014

(WSYR-TV) — The shots did not fall for Syracuse Saturday in Tallahassee. Until they did. Syracuse shot 27% better and made 15% more threes in the second half to spur a 63-60 win.  After shooting just 23% from the field in the first half, SU found its stroke in the 2nd. The Orange used an 11-0 run to take the lead against […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Carlisle High basketball player arrested after opponent is knocked out with a punch in handshake line

CARLISLE, Iowa — A Carlisle High School basketball player is facing felony charges after a violent incident at the end of Tuesday’s Carlisle-Nevada game caught on video. The Carlisle Police Department identified their suspect as 17-year-old Carter Prenosil, a senior on Carlisle’s basketball team. Police believe Prenosil knocked out a Nevada player with a punch […]
CARLISLE, IA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy