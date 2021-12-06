EC women’s wrestling earns first dual victory

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s wrestling team made program history on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Ursinus College)

The Soaring Eagles earned their first dual victory with a 30-15 win against Delaware Valley at the Aggie Dual hosted by Ursinus College. Maylin Reyes picked up a win for the Purple & Gold at 123 pounds with a win by pinfall at 37 seconds. Skylah Chakouian pinned her opponent at the 1:05 mark and Leslie Monterrosa won by pinfall at the 1:41 mark for the Soaring Eagles. EC also faced nationally-ranked East Stroudsburg and lost 37-10.

Elmira College is now 1-4 in their inaugural season and return to action at the Sacred Heart Duals on Monday, December 13th. The Soaring Eagles will face NJCU and Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut.

