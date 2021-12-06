Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

The Royal Navy flagship is to return home following the first operational deployment of the carrier strike group (CSG), which has been dogged by incidents including the loss of a £100 million fighter jet at sea.The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth with seven warships and a submarine, set off from Portsmouth Naval Base following a visit by the Queen in May for its show-of-force voyage to the Far East But the ships and their combined crew of 3,700 sailors faced several incidents, both diplomatic and technical, during the 25,000 nautical mile round trip.The carrier had originally been expected to...
