The cost of health care in the United States continues to rise, totaling over $3.8 trillion per year. Gastrointestinal diseases contribute significantly to health care costs and were recently estimated to be $135.9 billion annually. Innovation in gastroenterology has traditionally focused on expensive pharmaceuticals, devices, and new procedures. Many of the conditions and diseases treated by gastroenterologists, including colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, irritable bowel syndrome, reflux, and more are influenced by nutrition and lifestyle. Practicing clinicians, however, have not received extensive training in these areas. As a result, most patients do not receive adequate guidance and support for making lifestyle changes.

