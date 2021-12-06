ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DROID Universal CV Processor For Eurorack Modular Synthesizers

Cover picture for the articleDer Mann Mit Der Maschine shared this series of videos demonstrating DROID – a new Eurorack “universal CV processor”. The goal for DROID is for it to let you do anything that you want with control voltages. It has 8 CV inputs...

