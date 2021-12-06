ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ambient Music With Fender Rhodes & Sequential Prophet 10

By synthhead
Synthtopia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis live ambient performance, by Midera, features Fender Rhodes Mark I Electric...

www.synthtopia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Synthtopia

Sequential Circuits Six-Trak Vintage Synth Review

Jorb takes a look at the Sequential Six-Trak synthesizer, from 1984, a keyboard that offers a basic analog synth voice, but that also offers one of the first multi-timbral synth architectures, a powerful unison mode, deep CC-control and multi-track sequencer. Topics covered:. Intro 0:00. He Speaks 1:00. What Makes it...
ELECTRONICS
PopMatters

The 11 Best Ambient Albums of 2021

6. Florian T M Zeisig – Music for Parents [Métro]. Florian T M Zeisig’s third album opens with the sound of water running as if to comment on the stereotypes everyone has about what any run-of-the-mill ambient record would sound like. But as the slow bell-tone keys start drifting into the mix, it’s clear that Music for Parents, Zeisig’s third full-length proper, has different aims than the usual ambient fare. Created after a visit to his parents’ house revealed their recent purchase of a vibroacoustic mattress, he became obsessed with the way sound affected one when laying on it. Thus, Music for Parents is very much designed as a record best-experienced while on the said mattress and wearing another bass-enhancing device.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Electronic Duo LNR THRY Shine on Ambient New EP ‘Fallout’

LNR THRY (pronounced as “lunar theory”) aim to capture “the freedom of expressing oneself through dance and connection outside of time, space and the social constructs that govern activities during the day.” Given their name and mission, it’s fitting then, that their new EP Fallout sounds like it would be the perfect soundtrack for an astronaut to explore the moon.
MUSIC
Synthtopia

‘Assyrian Women Mourners’, Arranged For Continuum Fingerboard

Composer & synthesist Carlo Serafini shared this live performance of his arrangement of Assyrian Women Mourners, by by Georges Ivanovitch Gurdjieff and Thomas De Hartmann. This piece, from 1925, is from a collection of piano pieces by Gurdjieff & De Hartmann, Asian Songs and Rhythms, from 1925. Technical details:. Serafini...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon

League of Legends’ new music is an ambient album based on Diana

Riot Games has released its second streaming-safe instrumental album, Sessions: Diana. The new album was announced on Thursday during the 2021 Game Awards, where several of the tracks were played during the show. Sessions: Diana is Riot’s second creator-safe album release this year after Sessions: Vi and features many similarities...
VIDEO GAMES
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Acoustasonic Player Telecaster by Fender

Fender has had a lot of success with their Acoustasonic line of guitars since originally launching them back in 2010. It has been an evolutionary progression as Fender followed the Telecaster with the Stratocaster and eventually the Jazzmaster edition. The goal of the Acoustasonics is to provide you access to multiple acoustic guitar tonalities and electric guitar sounds all in one playable and portable hybrid instrument.
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: 30th Anniversary Screamadelica Fender Stratocaster

If you were tuned into music in the ‘90s or are just a fan of great danceable music, you probably already know about Screamadelica. If you are just hearing about it now, you should definitely check it out. The studio album from Primal Scream received universal praise from critics back in the day and has been frequently named one of the best albums of the 1990s in various polls. To prove a point, it has sold over three million copies worldwide. Fender is commemorating this landmark recording with a 30th Anniversary Screamadelica Stratocaster with the look and sound that takes it all back to where the sound began.
MUSIC
Synthtopia

Hong Kong Underground Electronic Music Show

HK-based reader Arne Venema let us know about CFK Radio, a new underground music show, produced by the Crazy From Kong (CFK) collective. The show pairs electronic music tracks from around the world with ‘neon soaked’ visuals of Hong Kong. “For the show, we get tracks sent in from underground...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar Player

Fender Dhani Harrison Ukulele

With its fabulous look, smooth playability and powerful amplified tone players of all types may be interested in the Dhani Harrison Ukulele. Fender continues to expand its line of unique ukes for the Artist Signature Series, and this time they got a little help from a fab friend. Dhani Harrison has worked with an expansive range of artists, from Wu-Tang to Jeff Lynne (who did a bit of Traveling with Harrison’s Wilbury papa, who was himself in an influential band from Liverpool).
LIVERPOOL F.C.
manofmany.com

Fender Launches Limited Edition Sunburst Turntable

Some things have proven to be timeless. When all the world was foretelling its doom at the hands of first CDs and then MP3s, vinyl held on thanks to devoted fans. Still today, vinyl records remain popular, with audio aficionados searching for not only the discs, but also for turntables that can produce the sound they’re looking for. Guitar and audio giant Fender has teamed with MoFi to create a limited edition turntable to satisfy that need. What’s more, this isn’t just a piece of audio equipment—it’s a work of art.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

CBS Fender Telecasters: what you need to know

The Telecaster has appeared in many different guises since the basic design went to market in 1950. Fender’s first solidbody electric guitar, the single (bridge) pickup Esquire, was introduced during spring 1950, while the odd dual-pickup Esquire was made that summer. Fender decided to launch these dual-pickup instruments separately as...
GUITAR
premierguitar.com

Sam Fender: A High Tenor from North Shields

The British songwriter traversed the bleak thoroughfares of his past while writing his autobiographical sophomore album, Seventeen Going Under—a tale of growing up down-and-out, set to an epic chorus of Jazzmasters and soaring sax. British songwriter Sam Fender hails from North Shields, England, an industrial coastal port town near the...
MUSIC
103.7 THE LOON

Robby Krieger Says Jim Morrison Wanted to Experience Insanity

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger says late bandmate Jim Morrison welcomed syphilis, arguing that he didn't fear going crazy. The potentially fatal sexually transmitted disease’s symptoms can include the loss of mental faculties, and has long been connected to the lives of 18th and 19th century artists. But the development of modern antibiotics means that it's no longer usually lethal.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Pearl Jam Is Giving Away A Signed Fender 'Player Stratocaster' Guitar

Every year, after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, people are urged to give back for Giving Tuesday, a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world." For Pearl Jam, that means asking fans to donate whatever they can...
ADVOCACY
guitar.com

Master Builder Carlos Lopez leaves the Fender Custom Shop

After a decade and a half of guitar-making, Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Carlos Lopez has left the company. Lopez started at Fender in 2006, and was quickly promoted to the Custom Shop. He was part of the Shop’s team of builders until he became an Apprentice Master Builder under Todd Krause. He was officially anointed as a fully-fledged Master Builder in 2019. His builds focused on the offbeat, oft-forgotten models from Fender history, such as the baritone Brawler, the offset Marauder or the 12-string Electric XII.
INSTAGRAM
Synthtopia

SOMA Intros Inexpensive 8-bit Synth, Rumble of Ancient Times (RoAT)

SOMA Laboratory has introduced Rumble of Ancient Times (RoAT), an 8-bit noise synthesizer and sequencer, inspired by the sounds and programming efficiency of the early PC era. RoAT is capable of a wide variety of sounds, ranging from dense noise scapes to diverse glitching rhythmic patterns. The “heart” of the synthesizer contains 4 sound oscillators, each with a tunable waveform and an individual LFO, which can modulate the tone or volume of the oscillator. The modulated signal of each oscillator is mixed with other signals, using 1,536 variations of complex summing algorithms that contain FM, ring modulation, bitwise logical operations and more.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Karplus-Strong Physical Modeling Synthesis On The Sequential Pro 3

Here’s a demonstration, via ToyKeeper, of a Karplus-Strong synthesis patch on the Sequential Pro 3. Karplus–Strong string synthesis is based on using very short filtered delays to create sounds similar to plucked strings or hammered percussion. The video is not intended to be a performance or a tutorial, but simply...
COMPUTERS
Guitar Player

Our Top Five Black Friday Fender Guitar Deals

The Black Friday weekend has arrived and it’s bargains galore out there with some amazing deals to be had on Fender classics. We’ve found some truly incredible offers on a range of electric guitars. From Strats and Teles to offsets it seems there’s something for everybody, often with a cool twist and handy contemporary features.
ELECTRONICS
imdb.com

This Actor Played Five Separate Roles In The Wizard Of Oz

Because of the popularity of 1939's "The Wizard of Oz," a movie that was notoriously dangerous to film, modern audiences have a great deal of information about its production. Many books have been written about "The Wizard of Oz." I recommend "The Making of The Wizard of Oz: Movie Magic and Studio Power" (1977) by Aljean Harmetz for a good historical view of film production in 1939.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy