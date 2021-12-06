Ambient Music With Fender Rhodes & Sequential Prophet 10

SOMA Laboratory has introduced Rumble of Ancient Times (RoAT), an 8-bit noise synthesizer and sequencer, inspired by the sounds and programming efficiency of the early PC era. RoAT is capable of a wide variety of sounds, ranging from dense noise scapes to diverse glitching rhythmic patterns. The “heart” of the synthesizer contains 4 sound oscillators, each with a tunable waveform and an individual LFO, which can modulate the tone or volume of the oscillator. The modulated signal of each oscillator is mixed with other signals, using 1,536 variations of complex summing algorithms that contain FM, ring modulation, bitwise logical operations and more.
Comments / 0