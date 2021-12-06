Ambient Music With Fender Rhodes & Sequential Prophet 10

If you were tuned into music in the ‘90s or are just a fan of great danceable music, you probably already know about Screamadelica. If you are just hearing about it now, you should definitely check it out. The studio album from Primal Scream received universal praise from critics back in the day and has been frequently named one of the best albums of the 1990s in various polls. To prove a point, it has sold over three million copies worldwide. Fender is commemorating this landmark recording with a 30th Anniversary Screamadelica Stratocaster with the look and sound that takes it all back to where the sound began.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO