Karplus-Strong Physical Modeling Synthesis On The Sequential Pro 3

Synthtopia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a demonstration, via ToyKeeper, of a Karplus-Strong synthesis patch on the Sequential Pro 3. Karplus–Strong string synthesis is based on using very short filtered delays to create sounds similar to plucked strings or hammered percussion. The video is not intended to be a performance or a tutorial, but...

www.synthtopia.com

Newswise

Researchers Test Microchip for High-Density Synthesis of Archival Data Storage DNA

Newswise — Researchers have made significant advances toward the goal of a new microchip able to grow DNA strands that could provide high-density 3D archival data storage at ultra-low cost – and be able to hold that information for hundreds of years. To enable the technology, researchers have also developed a correction system able to compensate for errors in reading data stored in the DNA.
COMPUTERS
reverb.com

Video: Exploring Wavetable Synthesis in Modular w/ Modbap Osiris

Wavetable synths are pretty complex, but the new Osiris Bi-Fidelity Wavetable Oscillator aims to break down the complexity into just a few knobs. The Osiris is a wavetable Eurorack oscillator, priced at 359 USD sized at 12 HP. The newest module from Modbap Modular was created by Corry Banks (BBoy Tech) and designed in collaboration with Ess Mattisson, who designed the firmware on the Elektron Digitone and Model:Cycles.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

SOMA Intros Inexpensive 8-bit Synth, Rumble of Ancient Times (RoAT)

SOMA Laboratory has introduced Rumble of Ancient Times (RoAT), an 8-bit noise synthesizer and sequencer, inspired by the sounds and programming efficiency of the early PC era. RoAT is capable of a wide variety of sounds, ranging from dense noise scapes to diverse glitching rhythmic patterns. The “heart” of the synthesizer contains 4 sound oscillators, each with a tunable waveform and an individual LFO, which can modulate the tone or volume of the oscillator. The modulated signal of each oscillator is mixed with other signals, using 1,536 variations of complex summing algorithms that contain FM, ring modulation, bitwise logical operations and more.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

High Productivity Photochemical Flow Synthesis

Asynt reports upon a new paper, written by a multidisciplinary team of experts at the Institute for Process Research and Chemistry (iRPD) at the University of Leeds (UK), that describes how the fReactor flow chemistry system with add-on photochemical flow modules improves synthetic reactions commonly used in the preparation of drug intermediates.
CHEMISTRY
Synthtopia

DROID Universal CV Processor For Eurorack Modular Synthesizers

Der Mann Mit Der Maschine shared this series of videos demonstrating DROID – a new Eurorack “universal CV processor”. The goal for DROID is for it to let you do anything that you want with control voltages. It has 8 CV inputs and 8 CV outputs. The DROID can do almost any CV task you can imagine, such as sequencing, melody generation, slew limiting, quantizing, switching, mixing, working on clocks and triggers, creating envelopes and LFOs, or any combination of these at the same time.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Linksys Atlas Pro 6: strong performance and ease-of-use at a competitive price review

Linksys Atlas Pro 6 is an easy-to-use mesh Wi-Fi system that provides a high-speed Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for larger homes. Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax), dual-band, 5.4Gbps. Processor: 1.0GHz, dual-core Qualcomm Home 216. Memory: 512MB. Storage: 256MB Flash. Beamforming: Explicit for 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Ports: 1x Gigabit Ethernet (WAN),...
ELECTRONICS
cdm.link

The best free tools for working with modular synthesis and music

Patching for the people – there’s no reason cost or access has to keep you from the powers and fun of modular synthesis and music making. VCV Rack’s launch this month got lots of attention, but there are other options, too. Here the latest, best picks. Reaktor Blocks Base and...
COMPUTERS
Synthtopia

Elektron Machinedrum Vintage Gear Review

In his latest video, Oora takes a look at the Elektron Machinedrum (2001), a deep drum machine that lets you create sounds with sample playback & synthesis, create sequences and add effects. “This drum machine was way ahead of its time when came out,” notes Oora. “To this day, lot...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Guitar
Synthtopia

Befaco Noise Plethora A Multitimbral ‘Noise Monster’ For Eurorack Synthesizers

Befaco has introduced the Noise Plethora, a multitimbral ‘noise monster’ in 14HP. The module consists of three digital sound generators, followed by three analog multimode filters. This combination makes it easy to sculpt different textures and noises and play with them intuitively and musically. The first two channels let you...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Getting Started With The Dreadbox NYMPHES Synthesizer

The Nymphes is designed to offer great analog sound (with a lush digital reverb) in a compact and easy to use package. “Press and hold the SHIFT button to select a bank with the selector knob. Then let go of the SHIFT button and select the patch with the same knob. Then press the LOAD button quickly if you want to load the *user patch* stored at that location, or press and hold the LOAD button to load the *preset* stored at the same address.” (or did I get that backwards? I’ve already lost track).
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Sinevibes Intros Odds Stochastic Control Synth Plugin For Korg Prologue, Minilogue XD & NTS-1

Sinevibes has introduced Odds, an oscillator plugin for the Korg Prologue, Minilogue XD and NTS-1 synthesizers. Odds is described as a “stochastic control synthesis” plugin. It starts with a hybrid engine that features dual oscillators with a wide variety of sources – including virtual analog, FM, phase distortion, waveshaping, ring modulation, cross modulation, and lo-fi. Together with a state-variable filter, Odds offers a total of 80 different configurations, covering a huge spectrum of sounds.
COMPUTERS
Synthtopia

DIY Music Robots Play African Rhythms

Ugandan synthesist Bamanya Brian (Afrorack) recently shared this look at his DIY MIDI-controlled music robots. Brian does not go into a lot of details about his set up, but demonstrates how he builds his own solenoids, which are used to turn MIDI-controlled electrical signals into the motions needed to ‘play’ a DIY shaker and other percussion instruments.
TECHNOLOGY
Synthtopia

Dreadbox Nymphes In-Depth Review

In his latest loopop video, synthesist Ziv Eliraz takes an in-depth look at the new Dreadbox Nymphes, a compact 6-voice analog synthesizer, inspired by the chthonic demi-goddesses. “While it seems to be a relatively simple 6-voice polyphonic synth,” notes Eliraz, “under the hood are a few very interesting and innovative...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Comparing data driven and physics inspired models for hopping transport in organic field effect transistors

The past few decades have seen an uptick in the scope and range of device applications of organic semiconductors, such as organic field-effect transistors, organic photovoltaics and light-emitting diodes. Several researchers have studied electrical transport in these materials and proposed physical models to describe charge transport with different material parameters, with most disordered semiconductors exhibiting hopping transport. However, there exists a lack of a consensus among the different models to describe hopping transport accurately and uniformly. In this work, we first evaluate the efficacy of using a purely data-driven approach, i.e., symbolic regression, in unravelling the relationship between the measured field-effect mobility and the controllable inputs of temperature and gate voltage. While the regressor is able to capture the scaled mobility well with mean absolute error (MAE)"‰~"‰O(10"“2), better than the traditionally used hopping transport model, it is unable to derive physically interpretable input"“output relationships. We then examine a physics-inspired renormalization approach to describe the scaled mobility with respect to a scale-invariant reference temperature. We observe that the renormalization approach offers more generality and interpretability with a MAE of the ~"‰O(10"“1), still better than the traditionally used hopping model, but less accurate as compared to the symbolic regression approach. Our work shows that physics-based approaches are powerful compared to purely data-driven modelling, providing an intuitive understanding of data with extrapolative ability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic synthesis of Heisenberg-limited spin squeezing

Spin squeezing is a key resource in quantum metrology, allowing improvements of measurement signal-to-noise ratio. Its generation is a challenging task because the experimental realization of the required squeezing interaction remains difficult. Here, we propose a generic scheme to synthesize spin squeezing in non-squeezing systems. By using periodical rotation pulses, the original non-squeezing interaction can be transformed into squeezing interaction, with significantly enhanced interaction strength. The sign of the interaction coefficient is also flippable, facilitating time-reversal readout protocol for nonlinear interferometers. The generated spin squeezing is capable of achieving the Heisenberg limit with measurement precision"‰âˆ"‰1/N for N particles and its robustness to noises of pulse areas and separations has been verified as well. This work offers a path to extending the scope of Heisenberg-limited quantum precision measurements in non-squeezing systems.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE
Synthtopia

New Korg RK-100S 2 Keytar Now Available

Everything about this instrument is cringe-worthy, from the artisanal wooden body to the noodly-noodly-weeOOOOW physical modeling sounds. And yet I find myself drawn like a moth to a flame. Yes, yes, yes!. That is awesome!. The marketing makes this look like the second coming of Jesus, but the keytar actually...
ELECTRONICS
talkandroid.com

Leaked image of the upcoming Realme GT2 Pro carries strong Nexus 6P vibes

As we wrap up our review of the Realme GT Neo 2 we have leaked images and specifications of what looks to be a true flagship smartphone from the brand that has sold more than 100 million units in a little over three years. According to a report earlier today the new handset is called the Realme GT2 Pro and, if the leaked image is in any way accurate, takes a great deal of inspiration from Google’s Nexus 6P.
CELL PHONES

