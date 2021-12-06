Live Russian Techno With Modular + Ableton Push 2

Llive techno trio Elektro Guzzi have released their latest single, ‘Prototyp’ on the 26th of November. The single is taken from their upcoming LP, Triangle, slated for release on the 18th of March 2022 via their own imprint, Palazzo. The trio has received written support from renowned publications Resident Advisor, CLASH Magazine, The Quietus and Electronic Beats to name a few as well as airplay from Worldwide FM’s Gilles Peterson and BBC 3’s Chris Elcombe. Recognized for their skills, Elektro Guzzi have won an EBBA Award in 2012 for their LP, Parquet and performed on stages around the world, including festivals such as Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Eurosonic in Groningen, Netherlands and Mutek in Montreal as well as the prestigious Fabric nightclub in London and Berghain, Berlin. Elektro Guzzi are currently looking forward to touring Europe in the upcoming months.

