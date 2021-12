Next Wednesday, Dec. 1 between noon and 5:30 p.m., Indian Valley residents and hardy traveling adventurers from outside the valley will come together to donate lifesaving blood, that even time-consuming road delays will not deter! Make an appointment online through Vitalant.com using the Greenville’s ID code 1NGVC or the zip code for Greenville 95947 to find the schedule and sign up. Or you can contact local coordinator Sheri Schwartz (530-280-0495 or [email protected]) to answer questions and make appointments. The drive needs at least 15 more appointments to make the goal.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO