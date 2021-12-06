ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pascal Siakam's baby niece peed on him and he thinks it may have been good luck

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePascal Siakam came ready to play on Sunday, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 102-90 victory over the Washington Wizards. Siakam scored 31 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and just one turnover. While Siakam...

ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam reacts to Raptors’ brutal 2-8 home record

Playing games at Scotiabank Arena has not provided the Toronto Raptors with the relief they had hoped it would. After falling to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, the Raptors are now 2-8 on their home turf (and 3-10 over their last 13 contests). That game was supposed to signal the start of a turnaround for Toronto, who had just returned from a gruelling six-game road trip spent largely on the west coast, as it kicked off a stretch of seven-straight in Toronto.
NBA
NBA

Raptors make it back-to-back wins behind big night from Pascal Siakam

The Raptors have won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. Pascal Siakam led the way with 31 points as Toronto handled the Wizards at home. For the first time in over a month, the Toronto Raptors have won back-to-back games, handling the Washington Wizards by a final score of 102-90 at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA
raptorsrapture.com

Raptors: Is it worth revisiting Pascal Siakam-Warriors trade package?

Pascal Siakam may be the most decorated star on the Toronto Raptors, but the further we get from the heights of the 2019 title run, questions about his ability to be the unquestioned No. 1 option on a title-winning team continue to sprout up. While there have been moments of...
NBA
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam has hysterical explanation for what inspired big game

Pascal Siakam was the star of Toronto’s 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. He might be able to credit his baby niece for that. Siakam had 31 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win, marking one of his best all-around performances of the season. In his mind, that apparently happened because he got peed on by his two-month-old niece.
NBA
Reuters

Pascal Siakam powers Raptors over Wizards

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Toronto Raptors went on to defeat the visiting Washington Wizards 102-90 Sunday night. Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. Toronto has won...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes star together against the Bucks

If there’s a lesson to take from the Toronto Raptors’ 97-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, other than that Giannis Antetokounmpo remains petrified of Scotiabank Arena, it is that Fred VanVleet may one day claim the throne of GROAT if he keeps playing like this (for six, seven more seasons straight). The man dueled champions Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in the fourth quarter, coming up with the win on his own. He scored 26 points in the second half. But we’ve known that Fred VanVleet is a boss. Just as significant for Toronto’s long-term viability as a winning NBA program is a relatively new lesson: making long-term judgments without a whole lot of information can make you look foolish. As in, the idea that Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes aren’t complementary players: made to look foolish. Both the critics and the Bucks, for one night at least.
NBA
Pascal Siakam
raptorsrepublic.com

Pascal Siakam’s Exercise in Assertiveness and Stardom

It’s a hell of a thing to push through the difficult stuff. Pascal Siakam is a player who has drawn criticism for letting his grip hold on the offense wane from time to time. If teams load up, you pass out. If you’re spacing on a given play, stand in the corner. The ‘right play’ a lot of the time, for Siakam. But, on a roster that’s stretched thin in shot creation, sometimes Siakam is asked to rise above the ‘right play’ and asked to make the dominant one. Against the Wizards, he answered the call.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam Says His Niece Was The Reason Behind His Big Game: “Yesterday I Picked Her Up And She Peed On Me. I Dunno, Maybe It Was That.”

You never know when an NBA player will have a great game. While form on the court is always conducive to an NBA star having a great game, sometimes, players will be able to break their slump and have a great night on the court. It doesn’t even have to be factors related to basketball that can help a player have a strong showing.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Foul trouble plaguing Raptors' Pascal Siakam

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam continues to struggle through foul trouble, writes Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star. As NBA referees across the league strive to limit calling fouls against “non-basketball” offensive flop plays, looks at the charity stripe in general are taking a significant dive. Siakam, however, continues to be whistled for fouls. The 2020 All-Star is logging a career-worst 3.5 fouls per contest over 12 games this season. He has fouled out of two games this season already.
NBA
#Good Luck#Pee#The Toronto Raptors#The Washington Wizards
FanSided

Pascal Siakam traded to Boston Celtics in B/R’s latest piece

Despite the fact that the Boston Celtics may currently find themselves on a hot streak, what with the fact that they have come away victorious from three of their last four outings including a near 30-point thrashing over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game, they mustn’t be fooled by the recent surge — the Cs are still a team in need of some tweaking.
NBA
Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors
ClutchPoints

numberfire.com

ClutchPoints

