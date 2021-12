Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) is a Chinese manufacturer of passenger electric vehicles, focusing on the premium segment with its latest "Li ONE" plug-in hybrid SUV. Since reaching volume production in 2019, sales growth has been very impressive, supported by both positive consumer reviews and climbing demand for EVs incentivized by local tax credits. The company recently released its latest quarterly result highlighted by accelerating deliveries and firming financials. While Chinese stocks have faced extreme volatility this year with questions regarding the regulatory environment, we view LI as a top pick in the region. The company is on track to expand production with new models and is well-positioned to capture market share driven by strong brand momentum.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO