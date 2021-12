Steel and aluminum are critical components of the American economy. From cars and trucks to our appliances and beer cans, Americans depend on steel and aluminum for everyday items. Many Americans also rely on the steel and aluminum industries for good-paying jobs. The steel industry supports nearly 2 million Americans who, on average, earn 27% more than the median earnings for men and 58% more than the median for women, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO