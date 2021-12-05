ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More Stars Spreading Health Awareness

Cadillac News
 5 days ago

Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ashley County Ledger

Selena Gomez cried about Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez "cried like a little baby" when she got nominated for a Grammy Award. The 29-year-old singer has received her first recognition from the Recording Academy in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish EP 'Revelación' and she admitted her place on the shortlist came as a surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Selena
iheart.com

Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Are Teaming Up For The Most Exciting Reason

Filming for the second season of Only Murders in the Building is already underway. Selena Gomez, who stars as Mabel Mora on the murder mystery dramedy, shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the set highlighting the banter of her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Needless to say, the short but sweet TikTok left fans wanting more.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Selena Gomez admits she struggles to get out of bed

Selena Gomez struggles to get out of bed at times. The 29-year-old singer has revealed via an Instagram video that she has various “tools” that she uses to help her with her mental health. Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Selena – who has previously suffered panic...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Bryce Hall responds to backlash over Selena Gomez hookup joke

TikToker Bryce Hall has responded to backlash after he said he hooked up with Selena Gomez in an episode of Reality House, explaining that it was just a joke. Bryce Hall is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, with over 21 million followers on the platform. Along with his TikTok content, he also has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos documenting his life as an influencer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
uticaphoenix.net

Selena Gomez Will Produce A True Crime Docuseries For Univision

Selena Gomez is set to produce a true crime docuseries for Univision’s upcoming streaming service. ‘Mi Vecino, El Cartel’ (The Cartel Among Us) centers on a “story of a murder that rocked a quiet suburban town in Texas and launched a multi-year international investigation.”. “Selena Gomez is obviously a superstar....
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez claps back at criticism following TikTok about drinking

Selena Gomez has clapped back at a fan who criticised her for posting a TikTok in which she jokes about drinking. The commenter stated that they found the video to be in bad taste since Selena received a liver transplant back in 2017, however the Lose you to Love Me singer wrote in a since deleted response that the TikTok was intended as a joke.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Shares Laughs With Co-Stars on 'Only Murders' Set

Selena Gomez keeps warm in a black coat on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday (December 7) in New York City. The 29-year-old actress was seen filming new scenes next to co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for the upcoming second season of their hit Hulu show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez ‘Dying’ Over Working With Taylor Swift Squad Pal Cara Delevingne On ‘Only Murders’ S2

Selena Gomez revealed she’s having ‘so much fun’ working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’. Selena Gomez, 29, just revealed how “excited” she’s been working with her friend Cara Delevingne, 29, on the second season of Only Murders in the Building. “I’m so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends,” she shared with Extra TV on Dec. 6. “We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2, Her First Grammy Nomination and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” I’ve got good news for Selena Gomez fans. It sounds like we’ll be hearing some new music from the superstar any day. “It’s not going to be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It’s not going to be as long as people think.” Then she laughs: “And that’s all I’m going to say about that.” What a year in music it’s been for Gomez. She received her first Grammy nomination — for best Latin pop album — for “Revelación,” her debut Spanish-language EP. “I cried. I cried so much because it’s something that not only...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy