When Lego released a version of the Volkswagen T2 Camper Van, it planted a foot in two distinct generations. Sure, it smacks of nostalgia for those who might remember how iconic the van was to the ’60s and ’70s hippie movement and the burgeoning West Coast surf culture. But for millennials, building it can feel like paying homage to the prototype for today’s counterculture movement: off-grid living and van life. But for dads, this is an iconic shape that is display-worthy. Want to make building a family experience? Some of the steps in the 2,207 piece assembly are challenging enough to keep older kid builders interested — but, no kid, this isn’t the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO