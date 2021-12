What was talked about following an OT loss to the 'Canes. "Obviously, we have to be a lot better in a game like that where you know it's going to be tight. When you get a lot of powerplays, you've got to capitalize. We've got to anticipate the play a little better and do a better job on the breakouts. ... We've got to compete harder in those situations."

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO