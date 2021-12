It takes a number of things to make a good general manager in the NBA. Obviously you have to be able to identify talent, you have to be shrewd at deal making, and you have to have extensive knowledge of the CBA. Those are basically the fundamentals that the best GMs in the league possess. There are a few indicators to look at for figuring out if a particular front office has these fundamentals down pat and one of them is the art of the value addition.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO