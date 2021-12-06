Donald Trump: This is what I would say to Hillary Clinton

An unverified report claimed that Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are about to end their 46-year marriage life after the former US president began dealing with health issues. A recent edition of the Globe claimed that the Clintons are calling it quits. Bill reportedly realized he needs a change following his recent health issues.
On "The Glenn Beck Program," Bill O'Reilly told Glenn that it's now a proven fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign "concocted and financed the bogus Russian collusion story." Glenn said this particular Clinton scandal is the "big one." So then, why is this getting so little coverage?. "We're living in...
Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
I spent nearly four years in Trump world—as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, as the press secretary for the Trump campaign, and finally as White House press secretary. Every position came with its own set of circumstances—levels of notoriety and expectations for being in the Swamp. I...
When President Biden addresses the international summit on democracy this week, he will face a vexing problem: How can he rally the world’s democracies with our own in such an ailing state?. Biden’s advisers are grappling with this problem. But judging by an illuminating new Politico report on Biden’s...
Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
Right-wing lawyer John Eastman, who falsely claimed that Congress did not have to certify Joe Biden’s presidential electoral victory, said on Monday that he had to abide by the subpoena he received from Congress. Eastman, according to a recent book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, wrote...
Kayleigh McEnany, a White House press secretary under Donald Trump, defied belief with her latest claim about President Joe Biden. McEnany, who is now a co-host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” show, on Monday accused Biden of politicizing COVID-19. “No one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden,” she claimed.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' silent feud reportedly continued this week. According to reports, Harris joined Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, when they visited a soup kitchen in DC to prepare meals for those in need. The New York Post pointed out that this is Biden and Harris's first...
Not long before the 2020 election, journalist and scholar Barton Gellman laid out in an epic Atlantic magazine piece the possibility that Donald Trump would never concede that he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden (“It’s not in him,” Gellman wrote), nor cooperate with a peaceful transfer of power.
Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
President Biden left the White House podium again Tuesday without taking questions, a familiar scene for frustrated reporters, except this time they let him know how they feel. Biden spoke on the economy and delivered a Thanksgiving message, before telling the press he had to leave to help out at...
