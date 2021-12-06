ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

VDH using sewage to predict COVID-19 outbreaks

By Evan Johnson
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5qiQ_0dEyewii00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is monitoring sewage in several parts of the Commonwealth in an effort to predict future outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Wastewater surveillance is already occurring at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant on Brownlee Avenue SE. Workers use a vacuum-like machine with a 12-foot hose and strainer attached to it to suction a sample of untreated wastewater as it flows through the system.

“Your body actually digests the virus and kills it, but you still release the genetic material of the virus and that’s what we’re picking up in our samples,” said Lacy Burnette, operations manager for the water pollution control plant.

VDH reports largest COVID case spike since mid-October with 2,598 new cases, 53 new hospitalizations as of Friday

Samples are collected every 15 minutes over a 24-hour period into a 10-liter jar surrounded by ice. Then, someone with the the Radford Carilion Clinic picks up the samples and brings them to the facility to be tested for traces of the coronavirus.

“I think the science is there to really help folks out. And the ultimate goal is to keep people from getting sick,” said Burnette.

“We see that presence of that virus before it shows up in any testing clinics or in any hospital testing data,” said Sarah Baumgardner, director of public relations for the Western Virginia Water Authority. “That information can be shared with the hospitals and say we’re seeing a spike and in the next five to seven days, you’re going to see an influx of people coming in who are sick with COVID.”

Twenty-five wastewater monitoring sites are deployed across the Commonwealth. Health experts say this type of testing is not new. In fact, sewage surveillance has been used in other countries to monitor polio outbreaks.

Baumgardner says they have been testing wastewater for signs of COVID-19 at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant since Spring 2020.

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the VDH grant money on Aug. 1, allowing the health department to initiate its own comprehensive study.

“We are trying to get a good coverage throughout the state for the presence of viral load in the wastewater,” said Rekha Singh, manager of Virginia’s Wastewater Surveillance System.

“We started with doing the basic viral testing and that’s what we have initiated already. The next piece of this is to start variant monitoring,” said Dr. Marcia Degen, director of Virginia’s Wastewater Surveillance System.

Wastewater surveillance gives a snapshot of the health of the people in the community. When it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks, VDH’s ultimate goal is to create a dashboard for the public to see which areas are seeing a spike of the virus.

“This is a new type of science that helps our community,” said Baumgardner. “For the first time, science has kind of caught up and we’re able to see particles that are so tiny — parts per billion, parts per trillion.”

Baumgardner adds that the method is also used to detect the presence of chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticals, and other viruses.

“It’s been a great experience. It really brings a light onto wastewater that I don’t think I’ve ever imagined,” said Burnette.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

VDH reports largest COVID case spike since early October with 3,074 new cases; 78 new hospitalizations as of Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 3,074 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day case spike since Oct. 6 — and 30 new virus-related deaths on Thursday morning, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 991,221 confirmed and probable cases and 14,868 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Centra Board approves triennial Community Health Needs Assessment plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Centra’s continuous process for evaluating the health needs of the Central Virginia region — also known as the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) — has completed its findings and received approval from Centra’s four Boards of Directors to move forward, officials announced Wednesday. According to Centra, Community Health Assessment Teams are […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

VDH reports highest COVID data spike since October with 2,850 new cases, 96 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 2,850 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day case spike since Oct. 7, and 40 new virus-related deaths, the largest single-day death spike since Oct. 30, on Wednesday morning. This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 988,147 confirmed and probable cases and 14,838 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

VDH: 2,242 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths reported as of Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 985,296 coronavirus cases and 14,798 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday, which includes 2,242 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 725,122 cases and 12,426 deaths are related to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
WFXR

6,456 new COVID cases, 153 new hospitalizations reported between Friday and Monday by VDH

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported a total of 983,055 coronavirus cases and 14,771 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 6,456 new confirmed and probable cases and 18 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth since Friday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 723,503 cases and 12,400 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Gov. Northam proposing nearly $245M for outdoor recreation, Virginia’s natural lands

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As he continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he is proposing a two-year budget that will include nearly $245 million for outdoor recreation and Virginia’s world-renowned natural lands. The governor’s office says the new funding will help with a significant expansion of the Commonwealth’s […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Wood products company announces expansion in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Ten Oaks, LLC — a manufacturer of high-quality residential hardwood floors — will invest over $9 million to construct a state-of-the-art hardwood sorting and stacking facility in Patrick County. The new mill will allow the company to strengthen its supply chain, optimize yield […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Water Pollution#Pharmaceuticals#Commonwealth#Vdh#Covid#Radford Carilion Clinic
WFXR

Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients around ‘near Southwest Virginia’ climbs to 207 as of Friday

(WFXR) — Over the last three weeks, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the “near Southwest Virginia” region has been steadily climbing, going from 164 confirmed and pending patients as of Nov. 12 to 207 patients as of Friday. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Gov. Northam announces raises for public safety officers during ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As he continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that his proposed two-year state budget will include the largest dollar investment in public safety in the Commonwealth’s history. According to a statement from the governor’s office on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Northam is proposing pay increases for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFXR

Controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline suffers regulatory setback

CHATHAM, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Air Pollution Control Board (APCB) has denied a key permit to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, throwing the future of the embattled natural gas pipeline into question. The permit in question was for the proposed Lambert Compressor Station, a key piece of infrastructure necessary to keep gas moving through the long pipeline. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Sheetz listed among top best workplaces for parents

ALTOONA, Pa. (WFXR) – Sheetz has been recognized as a top place to work for parents by Great Places to Work. The popular Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain is ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make an appearance on the list. “We are proud of this recognition as […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WFXR

Open burn ban now in effect for Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Effective immediately, no open burning is permitted in Halifax County. The open burn ban will remain in effect until the area receives enough rainfall that decreases the fire risk. The ban comes after a review of current conditions and unanimous agreement by Halifax County Administrator Scott Simpson, Coordinator of Emergency […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

4,737 new COVID cases, 68 new deaths reported by VDH between Thursday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 967,209 coronavirus cases and 14,684 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 4,737 new confirmed and probable cases and 68 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth since Thursday. Virginia health officials confirmed 713,744 cases and 12,327 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Virginia public school enrollment below pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State data shows that enrollment at Virginia’s public schools has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that last year, 44,000 students left the state’s public schools. The number of students lagged by 46,000 students this year, compared to 2019. Much of the loss is in early grade levels. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
334
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy