The 3A volleyball season came down to arch-rivals in the southwest part of the state as Mountain View took on Lyman at the 3A State Tournament in Casper. At the 3A West regional the week before, Mountain View took 1st with a 3 sets to none win over Lyman. The Eagles turned the tables in the Buffs with everything on the line and prevailed in 5 grueling sets. Lyman won 33 matches this season and that's an unreal number with the help of 2 all-state picks in Brice Hansen and Kendyl Dickerson. In fact, Hansen is a 3-time all-state selection so she made her senior year count. Charlsie Rose and Sage Bradshaw were named to the all-conference team so this was a well-rounded group. 3 out of the 4 players that earned post-season honors were seniors so there will be re-tooling for next year.

CASPER, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO