ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts bury Texans, 31-0, for season sweep: Instant analysis

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OgQf_0dEydxZE00

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) gave the Houston Texans (2-10) no hope of a comeback in the 31-0 blowout at NRG Stadium on Sunday—making the latter the first team in the NFL to be eliminated from playoff contention.

In their first shutout since Week 15 of the 2018 season, the Colts dominated on all fronts. The offense was a bit slow to get going but eventually kicked it into gear while the defense wasn’t allowing anything to get through.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was our player of the game (shocker) after another highly-productive outing.

Here’s our instant analysis from the Week 13 win:

What went right

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9Is3_0dEydxZE00
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Basically everything.

Even when the Colts weren’t moving the ball all that well during the first half of the game, they were still moving their drives into scoring position. Once they got going, though, there was no stopping them. Every single one of the offense’s drives during the second half got into Texans territory. The aforementioned Taylor took 32 carries for 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the offense with six receptions on eight targets for 77 receiving yards.

Situational football was solid against the Texans. The Colts were 7-of-13 (54%) on third down and 4-of-6 (75%).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Colts were dominant. They allowed just nine first downs and 141 total yards. Both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay recorded 2.0 sacks a piece while Kenny Moore recorded an interception and a forced fumble.

On special teams, Rigoberto Sanchez downed two of his punts inside the 10-yard line.

What went wrong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nM1O4_0dEydxZE00
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Not much.

The play of left tackle Eric Fisher is a bit concerning. Against a weak pass rush that was without most of its best assets, Fisher still struggled with his pass blocking. He’s failed to give the Colts a consistent and stable option on the blindside and against better competition, it can wind up hurting the offense.

Kicker Michael Badgley fell down to earth missing his first field goal since joining the Colts in Week 6. He made all four of his extra points but missed a field-goal attempt from 35 yards.

The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbSBD_0dEydxZE00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Colts needed to come out and dominate an inferior divisional opponent. They did just that in all three phases for the most part and closed out the game with authority. There isn’t much more the Colts could have done to make this win more dominant. Now, they go into the bye week looking to regroup and make a run for the playoffs in the final four games.

Comments / 0

Related
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5, at NRG Stadium. The contest will mark the 40th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 30-9. In Week 6, Indianapolis hosted and defeated Houston, 31- 3.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Turnover Colts 38-31

It was a battle in Indianapolis between the Buccaneers and the Colts. “It wasn’t pretty the first 30 [minutes], but it was real pretty the second 30 [minutes],” said Head Coach Bruce Arians. Quarterback Tom Brady added, “It was a really hard fought team win.”. Rough Start. Tampa Bay went...
NFL
houstontexans.com

Colts, Texans linked in a variety of ways

There's an AFC South rumble at NRG Stadium this Sunday, as the Texans (2-9) host the Colts (6-6) at noon CT. Indianapolis had a three-game win streak snapped last weekend by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Houston fell, 21-14, at home to the Jets. The two franchises met earlier this...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Colts 31, Texans 0: The good (?), bad and ugly

Each week, we wonder if the Texans have hit a new low for 2021. The argument for this week’s loss: It was the first regular-season home shutout in the franchise’s 20-season history, at the hands of a foe that’s dominated the Texans like no other opponent. Here’s a look at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Moore
Laredo Morning Times

Texans shut out, dominated in loss to Colts

In a season filled with lows, the Texans suffered another humiliation Sunday. The Texans were shut out at home for the first time since a playoff loss to the Chiefs in the 2015 season as the Colts dominated the Texans 31-0 at NRG Stadium. It was the first time in franchise history the Texans have been shut out in a regular season game at home and the Colts' first shutout on the road since 1992. The Texans also were shut out earlier this season, when they lost 40-0 at Buffalo in the most lopsided loss in franchise history.
NFL
Connersville News-Examiner

Taylor's two-TD day helps Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

HOUSTON — Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. “Before we even went out there, I said: ‘If we don’t shut these guys out, we didn’t do good enough,’” he said. The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Colts hand woeful Texans first regular-season shutout at home

In a season filled with lows, the Texans finally reached a mark never before seen in franchise history. The Indianapolis Colts blasted Houston 31-0 at NRG Stadium, handing the Texans their first-regular-season home shutout in the franchise’s 20-year history. Before Sunday, the Texans (2-10) had been shut out only once...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#American Football
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Colts' defense shuts down woeful Texans

HOUSTON – Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. “Before we even went out there, I said: 'If we don't shut these guys out, we didn't do good enough,'” he said. The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' PFF grades: Best and worst from 31-0 win over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) handled business in a dominating fashion over the Houston Texans (2-10), shutting out their AFC South counterparts 31-0 at NRG Stadium in Week 13. There wasn’t much to complain about during the win. The Colts were imposing their will from the start. It was clear it was going to be that type of game when cornerback Kenny Moore picked off Tyrod Taylor on the very first snap and then the Colts offense ran the ball six consecutive times for a score.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Turnovers: Houston Trails Colts 14-0 At Half

Today's game between the 2-9 Houston Texans and the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts is a matchup between two teams headed in very different directions. After somewhat of a slow start to the season, the Colts and quarterback Carson Wentz are playing much better, while the Texans still appear confused and outmatched, and are coming off a loss to a terrible New York Jets team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Colts shutout Texans 31-0 before bye week

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game. It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Monday Morning Awards: Week 13 Colts at Texans

While it was not the flashiest game for Jonathan Taylor, he still managed to get over 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. JT was the soul of the Colts’ offense on Sunday, getting over 30 touches on the day, on a game where no other player got more than 6. The entire defense also takes home the award, as they just never allowed the Texans to get anything going on offense. Just 9 first downs, 141 total net yards, and 2 turnovers. Matt Eberflus and his unit just executed the game plan perfectly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 13

Ben Banogu DE — Julién Davenport T — DT DeForest Buckner, TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are all active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. S Khari Willis was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and will play against the Texans. With...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor getting MRI on left arm after 31-0 shutout to the Colts

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is getting an MRI to help the team evaluate his left arm injury following the 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Taylor left the game with 8:05 to go in the third quarter and went into the blue medical tent where trainers evaluated his left wrist. Taylor had trouble gripping the ball as his hand was swelling up. Rookie Davis Mills was inserted into the game.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts vs. Texans, Open Thread

The 6-6 Indianapolis Colts are looking to bounce back against the 2-9 Houston Texans after falling to Tampa Bay 38-31 in Week 12. I’d expect a heavy dosage of running back Jonathan Taylor early and often against the Texans’ 31st-ranked run defense, especially given Taylor’s success against Houston back in Week 6 (14 carries, 145 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, avg. of 10.4 yards per carry).
NFL
Stampede Blue

Matchups to watch revisited: Week 13 Colts at Texans

In what probably will be his final matchup against the Texans in Houston, Hilton could not recapture the magic he had in prior matchups. The Ghost finished the game with just two catches for 22 yards, and he was just not a factor in the game. I am not complaining at all, but it would have been nice to see Reich forcing some balls to Hilton to pad his stat sheet.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are 6-6 and have very little margin for error during the final stretch of the 2021 season. With Indy currently on the outside looking in, they’ll need to start stringing together wins to keep their playoff chances alive. Sunday, the team travels to Houston to take on...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts’ snap counts, Week 13 vs. Texans

Now 7-6 on the season after a 31-0 shutout of the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts head into their bye week in solid position to make a push for the playoffs. Here’s my in-depth look into Indy’s snap counts and key contributors on each side of the ball. Offense:. QB...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy