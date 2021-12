A month ago Infinix launched the new devices from the Note 11 series, including the vanilla Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11i. In the 4G segment, they are definitely among the most interesting phones because of their very affordable prices. Not everyone knows these devices because this is a Transsion brand and it is not operative in all the areas of the global market. But a lot of Indian customers are currently wondering which of these two devices is the best one in terms of value for money. Despite they are two affordable variants from the same series, these phones are very different from each other. Here is a comparison between the specifications of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11i.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO