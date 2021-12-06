ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz hold off Cavaliers for fourth straight win, 109-108

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWYnL_0dEydMLh00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Once the shot left Darius Garland’s hands, the Utah Jazz couldn’t do anything but hope it didn’t drop.

Sometimes, defense comes down to a simple wish.

Garland missed a potential game-winner with 2.9 seconds left as the Jazz, who got 35 points from Donovan Mitchell, survived Cleveland’s late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108 over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks, Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave away a 15-point lead in the fourth.

Mitchell, Conley lead Jazz to 137-130 win over Boston

The Cavs had a chance to win, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the ball in Garland’s hands. But his 28-footer was long, and Jarrett Allen couldn’t get his tip to drop as Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at four.

“That last possession, I knew it was going to go to him because I’ve known J.B. as a head coach for quite a while,” Jazz guard Mike Conley said. “I just tried to stay up as high as I could and make sure it was contested. I told him (Garland), it was like playing against myself.”

Bickerstaff didn’t second-guess his decision.

“If I could do it over again, I would do the same thing and let him make a play,” he said.

Garland scored 31 points, Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who were back at home after beating Dallas, Miami and Washington. It was the first time since 1975 that the Cavs won three straight on the road over teams with winning records.

“That’s a really good team and they made some shots,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said as his squad opened a four-game trip. “It’s a really good win for us — starting the trip with an early game in the East is not easy.”

Donovan Mitchell scores 30 as Jazz blow past Portland, 129-107

Utah opened its 15-point lead in the early moments of the fourth on Conley’s 3-pointer and seemed poised to put the Cavs away.

However, as has been the case all season, Cleveland fought back.

The Cavs reeled off 15 straight points to tie it 97-all on Ricky Rubio’s scoop shot with 8:43 left. Cedi Osman contributed to the flurry with a dunk, 3-pointer and steal.

“We never gave up,” said Rubio, who finished with 15 points. “We’ve been in every single game this season.”

Mitchell had a chance to put the Jazz ahead by three, but Mobley came across the lane and blocked his layup with 22 seconds to go. The Cavs corralled the ball and called time to set up a final shot.

Garland initially drove the lane, but got turned away. He wound up with the ball at the top of the key and launched his deep 3 that was long, and the Jazz survived Allen’s follow attempt.

“I work on that shot every day,” said Garland, who has scored 30 points in consecutive games for the first time. “It felt good. I was open.”

Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (left glute bruise) missed his first game of the season. Rudy Gay topped 17,000 career points.

The Jazz next play at Minnesota Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers can’t complete comeback in 109-108 loss to Utah Jazz

CLEVELAND, Ohio —The Cavaliers had their opportunity to knock off the Utah Jazz in the final seconds Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Darius Garland had 31 points and the ball in his hands deep beyond the arc. But he missed a 28-footer with fewer than 3 seconds left, and the Cavaliers couldn’t corral the rebound to get another shot up. The result was a 109-108 loss for the Cavaliers, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
The Spun

Look: New Photo Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Abc4 Sports#The Utah Jazz#Cavs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade Stephen Curry And Klay Thomson For Chris Paul: CP3 Rejected The Trade And Saved The Warriors Dynasty

On multiple occasions, the Warriors nearly tore down the potential dynasty that reshaped the NBA. It’s public knowledge that the Warriors were the best team in the NBA from 2015-2019, but that stretch of dominance nearly didn’t happen because the players making up that roster might have been on other teams. The Warriors nearly traded Klay Thompson to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love, but the real kicker was that Thompson was almost packaged with the 2015 and 2016 MVP Steph Curry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s 6-word message after Stephen Curry, Warriors end Suns win streak

The magical run of the Phoenix Suns has ended at 18 wins after a Friday night loss to the Golden State Warriors. But All-Star Chris Paul is far from discouraged. The Suns point guard was asked about the end of their historic win streak at the hands of Stephen Curry and Co. But instead of dwelling on the defeat, the 17-year NBA veteran decided to look ahead.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy