Chippewa County, WI

Trial delayed again in child sexual assault case

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A trial slated to begin this week in Chippewa County for a man charged with child sexual assault in four different counties has been delayed again.

Roger J. Hattamer, 39, of Loyal, was charged in Chippewa County Court in April 2020 with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. His trial was slated to begin on Wednesday.

However, at a hearing last week, his attorney requested the trial be delayed. Judge Ben Lane agreed, and ordered the three-day trial to be removed from the calendar. No new dates have been set at this time. Hattamer remains free on a signature bond.

The trial was originally scheduled to start in early August, but Lane had previously agreed to postpone it to this month.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Hattamer sexually assaulted her at a home in the town of Lake Holcombe, beginning in early 2009 and continuing until July 2010.

The sex offenses began when the girl was 8 or 9 and occurred over a decade.

Hattamer also faces charges for sex crimes alleged to have happened in other counties. He is charged with various counts of child sexual assault in Clark, Taylor and Rusk counties, online court records show. His trial in Taylor County is slated to begin April 11. Hattamer returns to Rusk County Court on April 18, where he is charged with child sexual exploitation, child enticement-sexual contact, and sex with a child age 16 or older. He has a status conference court appearance in Clark County on Feb. 7.

Online court records show Hattamer was convicted in 2012 in Oconto County Court of failure to pay child support, which is a felony.










