Vaccinations barely increase in past week

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Vaccination rates statewide barely increased in the past week among people ages 12 and older, as the Department of Health Services still hasn’t divulged details about how many children ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first Pfizer dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that about 4.3 million children in that age range, out of 28 million juveniles nationwide, have now received their first dose. However, state data still hasn’t been released.

In the past week, roughly 0.2% of state residents got their first COVID-19 vaccination shot, climbing to 59.1% of the state’s population. However, that 0.2% increase is tied for the record low since vaccinations began.

In western Wisconsin, Trempealeau County had the largest increase, with a 0.4% jump, while six other counties also topped the state’s rate.

Clark (35.5%) and Taylor (33.5%) counties continue to be the last two counties in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state with 75.9% of its residents with at least one shot, up 0.3% from the last report two weeks ago. Door County has the second-highest rate at 74.9%, up 0.2% from two weeks ago.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.44 million residents, up from 3.42 million residents (58.9%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.27 million Wisconsinites (56.2%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.26 million (56.0%) two weeks ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate and is falling further back. About 70.6% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is up 0.9% in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, 83% of adults ages 18 and older have received a dose nationwide, up 1.0% in the past week.

Roughly 59.6% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 70.5% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 70.2% two weeks ago. Eau Claire (68.5%), Chippewa (65.5%) and Dunn (54.3%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.

Roughly 87.5% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 75.6% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 58.3% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 53.2%, American Indian population at 43.7%, and Black population at 37.3%. About 11.9% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”