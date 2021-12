It’s been quite some time since we checked in on Century: Age of Ashes, Playwing’s multiplayer arena dogfighting game in which players take to the skies on the backs of dragons and duke it out online. Readers will recall the game first cropped up in January and has run a couple of beta tests, one of which our Not So Massively columnist Tyler hoppped into. The devs had further noted that the game would be going into early access in February but then delayed that launch into April.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO