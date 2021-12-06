Weak US Payrolls, Omicron fears sink stocks; Aussie KO’d

Summary: The Aussie Dollar (AUD/USD) hopped back to life, bouncing 0.96% to 0.7115 (0.7035 open yesterday) after the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 0.1% but removed a reference to inflation which sits within its 2%-3% range in 2023. While some analysts saw as opening the door to an earlier rate hike, at the end of the day, short speculative Aussie bets were forced to cover. A rebound in base metal prices, Nickel +1.9%, Copper 0.6%, and Crude Oil +3.17%, also aided the Aussie and resource currencies. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied 0.53% to 0.6785 (0.6745). China’s decision to cut the RRR by 0.5% yesterday also lifted risk sentiment. Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback tumbled 0.91% to 1.2647 from 1.2770 yesterday. The strong rise in Oil prices, one of Canada’s major exports and an improvement in the country’s trade balance boosted the Loonie. Elsewhere, the Euro stayed under pressure, dipping 0.2% to 1.1260 (1.1280). Overnight the shared currency slumped to a low at 1.1227 before steadying. Sterling (GBP/USD) eased modestly to 1.3238 from 1.3252. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, was little changed at 96.35 (96.30). Dollar-Yen (USD/JPY) edged higher, up 0.13% to 113.60 from 113.45. Asian and Emerging Market currencies saw modest gains versus the US Dollar. The USD/SGD pair dipped to 1.3660 from 1.3690 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3650 (6.3755). Versus the Thai Baht, the US Dollar (USD/THB) eased to 33.65 from 33.85.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO