Weak US Payrolls, Omicron fears sink stocks; Aussie KO’d

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIX Index Soars, Bond Yields Tumble; DXY Flat, Yen Climbs. Summary: Welcome to December markets! The last year of the month, while historically good for assets markets, often sees a rise in FX volatility. Many of the large global bank trading desks thin out as dealing staff take their Christmas and...

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dumps to $22.00 level amid technical selling, strong US macro data

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.
4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
Jim Broadbent
Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
Dollar slips, stocks meander as Omicron fears ease

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar eased and global stock markets mostly edged lower on Wednesday as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant but looked for direction after the prior day’s big rally in equities and crude oil prices. Stocks closed lower across Europe and the three main...
Asian markets mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.Wall Street rose for a third day Wednesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Traders were looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel more pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021....
FTSE cools on Omicron fears

Traders had a subdued day after 48 hours of expectations rising that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as concerning as first thought.But rising case numbers and persistent rumours that the UK Government would announce a series of further restrictions dampened the mood.Even a falling pound, hitting levels not seen since almost a year ago, failed to help the FTSE 100 rise. It closed down 2.55 points, or 0.03%, at 7337.35.Shares tend to rise when the pound falls as investments look “cheaper” to foreigners who trade in dollars.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Sterling has been...
Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
Aussie hops back, CAD climbs, commodities rally, Omicron fears Ebb

Summary: The Aussie Dollar (AUD/USD) hopped back to life, bouncing 0.96% to 0.7115 (0.7035 open yesterday) after the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 0.1% but removed a reference to inflation which sits within its 2%-3% range in 2023. While some analysts saw as opening the door to an earlier rate hike, at the end of the day, short speculative Aussie bets were forced to cover. A rebound in base metal prices, Nickel +1.9%, Copper 0.6%, and Crude Oil +3.17%, also aided the Aussie and resource currencies. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied 0.53% to 0.6785 (0.6745). China’s decision to cut the RRR by 0.5% yesterday also lifted risk sentiment. Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback tumbled 0.91% to 1.2647 from 1.2770 yesterday. The strong rise in Oil prices, one of Canada’s major exports and an improvement in the country’s trade balance boosted the Loonie. Elsewhere, the Euro stayed under pressure, dipping 0.2% to 1.1260 (1.1280). Overnight the shared currency slumped to a low at 1.1227 before steadying. Sterling (GBP/USD) eased modestly to 1.3238 from 1.3252. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, was little changed at 96.35 (96.30). Dollar-Yen (USD/JPY) edged higher, up 0.13% to 113.60 from 113.45. Asian and Emerging Market currencies saw modest gains versus the US Dollar. The USD/SGD pair dipped to 1.3660 from 1.3690 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3650 (6.3755). Versus the Thai Baht, the US Dollar (USD/THB) eased to 33.65 from 33.85.
Stocks Extend Relief Rally As Omicron Fears Ease

US futures and Asian stocks climb while dollar dips. Investors may be too laid back about risks from new variant. Persistent US inflation pressures could hasten Fed tapering, rate hikes. Risk assets are taking comfort from subsiding fears surrounding the Omicron variant, with stock markets extending this week’s relief rally....
mining.com

Weak November payrolls won’t help gold

November employment report was mixed. Unfortunately for gold, however, it won’t stop the Fed’s hawkish agenda. However, this is a huge blow that nobody will care about because the disappointing payrolls were accompanied by a big decline in unemployment. As the chart above shows, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points, from 4.6% in October to 4.2% in November.
