Maryland State Police looking for missing juvenile last seen Sunday morning

Maryland State Police are asking for help finding a missing juvenile, Hailey Smith.

She was last seen Sunday at 7 a.m. in the area of Arrants Road in North East, Maryland in Cecil County.

Hailey is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red/pink shirt. She was carrying a grey and pink book bag and wears a built-in retainer.

Late Sunday night, Maryland State Police confirmed that they have found Hailey Smith.