Maryland State Police looking for missing juvenile last seen Sunday morning

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Maryland State Police are asking for help finding a missing juvenile, Hailey Smith.

She was last seen Sunday at 7 a.m. in the area of Arrants Road in North East, Maryland in Cecil County.

Hailey is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red/pink shirt. She was carrying a grey and pink book bag and wears a built-in retainer.

Late Sunday night, Maryland State Police confirmed that they have found Hailey Smith.

Comments / 25

tonya Faison
4d ago

God please let the authorities find her safe from all harm she's only 4'ft in height and weights only 60'pds God please bring her back to het parents in one piece this hurts my soul alot because its been to much already going on with the virus alone but when you read about a'child being missing thats something totally different but prayers are going out for her immediate return home this has me upset it really does prayers go up blessings come down.Amen.

Reply(4)
9
James Shipman
4d ago

praise the Lord the child was found!... Is she alive?... Was she harmed?... where was she?.. Who had her Etc?... Ugh!...🙏❗❗❗🧠❓❔ ?....><>

Reply
6
Joe Sachs
3d ago

God forbid I'm ever allowed to decide punishment for something along these lines or if you harm a child in any way or ANYTHING sinister for that matter... a third world judicial system would look like a walk in the park

Reply
4
 

