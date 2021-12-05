ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery Driver Shot In Head In Back of The Yards; 18-Year-Old Struck In Thigh

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver was shot in the face and ear while driving in Back of the Yards Sunday evening. According to police, the 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 4400 block of Sout Wood around 7 p.m. when he was struck by gunfired. He...

