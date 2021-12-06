Utahns hopeful for snowy December after particularly warm winter

We’re multiple days into December and it still doesn’t feel like wintertime for some Utahns.

“It feels like October,” said Colton Hatch. “I’m expecting to be in my three jackets, my mittens and my hat, you know? Winter.”

FOX 13 News met Hatch Sunday night while he was taking an evening walk in a t-shirt and shorts – very different apparel from when he was a kid.

“There was snow up calf-high and everybody was outside shoveling snow,” he said.

With snowfall on the way this week, Utahns are hopeful the winter weather will set them up for a white Christmas and help with the drought.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Struthwolf said even if Utah sees an abundance of rain and snow this winter, it probably still won’t be enough.

“We’ll need two, maybe three years of excessive rainfall to get us out of the drought,” he said.

He said history shows us there’s still hope for December.

“Some of our bigger years in the last five to eight years we’ve had a bad November and then the tables turned for us in December,” he said.

Struthwolf said the delay in snowfall isn’t as insane compared to records. In 1939 and 1943, Salt Lake City didn’t get its first measurable snow until Christmas. In 1891, it took until Jan. 2.