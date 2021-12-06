Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Valencia family
Members of the Las Vegas community came together on Sunday to benefit the family of a UNLV student who died.
Nathan Valencia collapsed after participating in a fraternity boxing match for charity, and died a few days later at a local hospital.
Sunday, the Crab N Spice restaurant held a grand opening at its new location on Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive and decided it was also an opportunity to give back. Owners told 13 Action News a portion of the day's proceeds would be donated to the Valencia family.
The fundraiser lasted until 9 p.m.
