Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Valencia family

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Members of the Las Vegas community came together on Sunday to benefit the family of a UNLV student who died.

Nathan Valencia collapsed after participating in a fraternity boxing match for charity, and died a few days later at a local hospital.

Sunday, the Crab N Spice restaurant held a grand opening at its new location on Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive and decided it was also an opportunity to give back. Owners told 13 Action News a portion of the day's proceeds would be donated to the Valencia family.

The fundraiser lasted until 9 p.m.

Full coverage of fraternity fundraiser 'fight night' that led to UNLV student's death

