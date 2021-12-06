Amp Surf kicks off 2021 para-surfing championship week

The Para Surfing Championship is being held for the first time in Pismo Beach with over 300 competitive surfers from 32 different countries. All of the surfers share their love for the ocean but also form a community for the disabled.

To kick off the 2021 ISA Para Surfing World Championship, Amp Surf held a "learn to surf" clinic for local people with disabilities.

“We got quadriplegics out here, we’ve got quad amputees out here, people that are blind, people that have all of these different kinds of conditions and they're out here they’re getting in the water," said Dana Cummings, founder of Amp Surf.

Adaptive surfing opens the door for the disabled community and allows them to break through barriers.

“We get to be like everyone else, and we get the opportunity to watch Connor struggle and succeed and have fun. It’s been an amazing day," said the Coleman family.

“It gives an opportunity for amputees to go out of their comfort zone, because usually if there was a clinic like this and you’re an amputee you don’t really feel comfortable just doing it with everybody that has two arms or two legs," said surf clinic participant Riley Osborne.

For 20 years, the Amp Surf organization has dedicated its time to holding free clinics such as this one to give the disabled community an opportunity to surf.

“Amp Surf’s mission is to get people to focus on their abilities, not disabilities, and so we want to get people out in the water," said Cummings. "We use surfing as a way to do that cause a lot of people out there think that they can’t surf."

Those who participate describe adaptive surfing as an experience without limitations that brings a sense of joy and confidence.

“If you have a disability, don’t let it hold you back you go out there and do what you want to do and be proud of yourself," said clinic participant Donald Ramirez.

Amp Surf is the host for this year’s ISA Para Surfing World Championship. The opening ceremony will take place Monday, Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. The rest of the events will be held through Dec. 11.

For a detailed schedule of events, visit this website .