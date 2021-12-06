ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hall’s NXT WarGames 2021 Review

By Thomas Hall
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett. We’re not at a Takeover, but we’re pretty much at a Takeover. It’s close enough to November so let’s have some WarGames matches, with the men and the women both getting a shot. Other than that, we have...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Kay Lee Ray Secures Advantage at WarGames

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the battle. for the advantage in the Women's WarGames match between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai, and it didn't take long for the Ladders to factor in. Early on it was Ray that was dishing out the punishment, and she looked firmly in control until Kai hit a nasty move that sent Ray's back into the steel steps. Kai grabbed and set up a ladder but Ray stopped her from pushing it into the ring, and when Kai went to throw her back into the steps, Ray countered and threw Kai shoulder-first into the steps instead. Ray got the ladder in the ring finally but Kai dragged it back out to the floor.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Praises NXT Women’s Match

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley is well known for being vocal about his feelings on the current WWE product. Last night Foley took to social media to praise one of last night’s NXT 2.0 matches in particular. That was the encounter between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray. The...
WWE
Fightful

Advantage For Women's WarGames Match Decided On 11/30 NXT 2.0

The advantage at WarGames has been determined. On the November 30 episode of NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray faced Dakota Kai in a Ladder Match to determine which team would have an advantage in this Sunday's WarGames match. The bout will see Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade face Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: WarGames advantage ladder matches

The final stop before NXT WarGames featured two ladder matches to determine which teams will have the entrance order advantage on Sunday. KLR won the women's WarGames advantage for her team, defeating Dakota Kai in the opening match of last night's NXT. KLR is set to team with Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade against Kai, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne on Sunday.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Kay Lee Ray
Person
Johnny Gargano
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Emotional And Cryptic Promo After NXT WarGames

The emotional way to go. There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last year and a half and NXT has been changed more than almost anything else. The show is now almost nothing like what it was before, but one of the few constants has been some of the wrestlers. However, now it seems that we might be seeing one of the wrestlers around for a little while longer, but it might be a very little while.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Reveals Full WarGames Card

Tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 solidified the card for NXT WarGames this coming Sunday, deciding which teams had the advantage in the Men and Women's WarGames matches and even adding one more match to the loaded WarGames card. During tonight's episode, a match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray delivered brutal falls and hits thanks to the ladder and resulted in Ray getting the advantage for her team. Meanwhile, an amazing match between Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker resulted in Breakker getting the advantage for Team 2.0, and you can find the full card below.
WWE
411mania.com

Latest On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE Contract Expiration Date

A new report has details on when Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract is set to expire, and it is soon. PWInsider reports that if the NXT star does not re-sign, this will be the final week for him in NXT. As previously noted, O’Reilly’s contract was set to expire this month...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT WarGames live results: Old school vs. new school

For the first time since its NXT 2.0 rebrand, NXT is set to present a streaming special. NXT WarGames takes place tonight and will be headlined by two WarGames matches. In the men's match, it will be old school vs. new school. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight will face Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo & Grayson Waller.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Wargames Match#Combat#Hall#Nxt Wargames 2021 Review#Capitol Wrestling Center#Wargames#Tag Team#Team Toxic Attraction#Klr Bomb
ewrestlingnews.com

NXT WarGames 2021 Fallout & Monday Morning Q&A

Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames Results: Team Raquel vs. Team Dakota

Team Raquel (Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) in the Women’s WarGames Match was booked at this year’s WWE NXT WarGames event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Status After WarGames

Since NXT 2.0’s inception, the WWE brand’s landscape has surely changed. Some would argue that said landscape has changed for the worse, but there are those that love the fresh new faces amidst the men and women that made the brand what it is today. Such older members of the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
FanSided

What went right and wrong at the NXT WarGames PPV

As WWE continues to alter the NXT brand into what it thinks will ultimately benefit the company in the macro, Sunday’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view represented a pivotal step in the process. Whether or not this change pays off in the macro remains to be seen, but on this night, WWE deserves some kudos for putting together a good show.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT: Cora Jade Defeats Team Toxic Attraction in Women's WarGames Match

WWE NXT WarGames is finally here, and that means fans are getting two massive WarGames cage matches for the Men's Division and the Women's Division. For the Women's WarGames match, each team featured a mix of the black and gold and 2.0 eras, as the team of Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade faced off against Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dollin alongside Dakota Kai. There was a lot of bad blood between the two teams, and that came through loud and clear as the match went on, as both teams held back nothing. There could only be one winner though, and after an incredibly physical match, it was Cora Jade who sealed the win for her team and helped Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray.
WWE
411mania.com

Steel Cage Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has added a steel cage match to this week’s episode of NXT coming out of NXT WarGames. Tuesday’s show will see Kyle O’Reilly battle Von Wagner in a cage after Wagner tried to turn on O’Reilly following their loss to Imperium on Sunday’s show. Later in the show, O’Reilly...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy