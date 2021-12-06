Hall’s NXT WarGames 2021 Review

WWE NXT WarGames is finally here, and that means fans are getting two massive WarGames cage matches for the Men's Division and the Women's Division. For the Women's WarGames match, each team featured a mix of the black and gold and 2.0 eras, as the team of Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade faced off against Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dollin alongside Dakota Kai. There was a lot of bad blood between the two teams, and that came through loud and clear as the match went on, as both teams held back nothing. There could only be one winner though, and after an incredibly physical match, it was Cora Jade who sealed the win for her team and helped Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray.
Comments / 0