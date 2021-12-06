ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Her life matters’: Friends of Kathleen Moore post flyers and hold search party to find her

By Olivia Steen
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friends of Kathleen Moore spent their Sunday distributing flyers begging for information.

“Please come out here. Do the leg work. Not just spread her name through the media, lets get out here and find her,” said Jessica Brumett, a close friend of Kathleen’s. “Its seven days.”

Where is Kathleen Moore? Search continues 5 days after her disappearance in New Port Richey

“We’re just trying to find her. We have no answers. I’m out searching the woods because I just want her home.”

Brumett and her family searched in a wooded area on Seven Springs Boulevard, less than a mile from her last sighting.

“I’m keeping faith that she is still alive and I hope that everyone else does too and keep spreading her story,” Brumett said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spent time last week collecting evidence from Moore’s boyfriend’s home on Carmel Avenue. Friends said she made a final facetime call from there around 1 a.m., Monday morning. No one has heard from her since .

Investigators told 8 On Your Side Moore’s cellphone was found in a dumpster behind a Walgreens right across the street from where her friends held their search. “Her life matters. Just because she’s not an influencer. Just because she’s not a politician does not mean she doesn’t matter,” Brumett said.

