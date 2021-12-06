Burton scores 26, Gilyard sets new NCAA record in Richmond’s win over Northern Iowa on Sunday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points as Richmond defeated Northern Iowa 60-52 on Sunday.
Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the Spiders. Sophomore guard Jacob Gilyard recorded his 386th-career steal in the contest, passing John Linehan of Providence for the most swipes in NCAA Division I history.
Noah Carter had 13 points for the Panthers.
The Spiders are back at home at the Robins Center on Dec. 11 for a 6 p.m. game against Toledo.
