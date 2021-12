As part of the Alternative Schedules Initiative, the District is investigating new K-12 schedule options, as well as alternative start and end times. Research by the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as other well-documented studies, indicates that a later start time for adolescents helps align their circadian rhythms resulting in improved physical health, academic performance, safety, and overall wellbeing. Given our commitment to nurturing the development of the whole child, we believe we would be remiss if we did not examine the current structure of our school day and consider potential adjustments that reflect these data.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO