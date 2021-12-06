Coach speak: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

In a town known for script-writing, Sunday's Jaguars-Rams game was Emmy Award-worthy. (If you're a Rams fan, that is) James Robinson fumbled on the Jaguars' opening play on offense, allowing the Rams (8-4) to take a two-score lead early; just like last week, it appeared Robinson was benched for the next three series after the fumble. While the Jaguars did respond with a Carlos Hyde touchdown (a drive kept alive by former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey's taunting penalty) and kept it a one-possession game most of the first half, the Rams offense torched the Jaguars in the second half. Technically, it was only two, third quarter touchdowns, but it felt like a boat-load more, as Los Angeles poured it on, en route to a 37-7 win over the Jaguars (2-10).
