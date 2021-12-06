ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach speak: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior writer John Oehser examines Head Coach Urban Meyer's press conference following the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. Confidence a focus. Meyer has been strikingly candid throughout much of his first season...

The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: Lawrence's goal is "go play free…"

JACKSONVILLE – His focus is on improving. That's Trevor Lawrence's objective with five games remaining in his rookie season – and the Jaguars' quarterback on Wednesday discussed how would like to do that. "I really just want to go play free, go be me, make plays," Lawrence said...
First Coast News

Hollywood nightmare: Jaguars routed by Rams 37-7 in Los Angeles

In a town known for script-writing, Sunday's Jaguars-Rams game was Emmy Award-worthy. (If you're a Rams fan, that is) James Robinson fumbled on the Jaguars' opening play on offense, allowing the Rams (8-4) to take a two-score lead early; just like last week, it appeared Robinson was benched for the next three series after the fumble. While the Jaguars did respond with a Carlos Hyde touchdown (a drive kept alive by former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey's taunting penalty) and kept it a one-possession game most of the first half, the Rams offense torched the Jaguars in the second half. Technically, it was only two, third quarter touchdowns, but it felt like a boat-load more, as Los Angeles poured it on, en route to a 37-7 win over the Jaguars (2-10).
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Fashion Guy

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Whoever is deciding to bench J-Rob needs to be fired. I don't care if it's the running backs coach, offensive coordinator, head coach … get your best player on the field. No more excuses. This is the Jaguars' Big Issue of the Week...
Urban Meyer
Jaguars.com

📧 O-Zone Late Night: Rams 37, Jaguars 17

JACKSONVILLE – Sunday was bad. And ugly. There's little other way to describe the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Because while there were plenty of reasons for what happened, particularly offensively, a 30-point loss is not good and not pretty. The...
FanSided

Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde scores, within striking distance of Rams

The Jaguars were a 13-point underdog heading into their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles and winning looks like a daunting task, especially when you take into account they’re coming off three straight losses. However, they’re not giving up without a fight even though and running back Carlos Hyde has scored their first touchdown of the game. They’re trailing 13-7.
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Dearly beloved

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Another great player and the Jaguars bench him. I'm tired of this franchise. How can any sane person tolerate this anymore?. You're referencing the Jaguars Topic of the Week, a perpetually moving target that this week is running back James Robinson's snaps in recent games. Robinson in each of the last two games has been out for extended periods following first-half fumbles – 20 snaps this past week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and 16 last week in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. What muddied the waters here a bit is that Robinson has been playing through heel/knee issues in recent weeks, so it has been difficult to discern for absolute certain whether his absences were injury-related or fumble-related. Or perhaps a combination thereof. Head Coach Urban Meyer said after a 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday that the issue indeed was injury-related and that Robinson would have returned to the game immediately had he been fully healthy. Muddying those waters was that Robinson carried three times on the Jaguars' final series in that game with the Jaguars trailing by 30 points. Robinson discussed this publicly Monday, and we'll get to those comments in the next O-Zone answer. But Meyer on Monday replied "That's a good question" when asked why Robinson was playing late if health was a concern. Meyer on Monday also said he plans to be more involved in playing rotations at the position moving forward because "I have just got to make sure we do it the way I want it done." Meyer, like many – if not all – head coaches, typically leaves playing-time specifics to the position coach. That's Jaguars running backs coach Bernie Parmalee. Are the Jaguars benching Robinson for the fumbles? Do they judge him more harshly than other players? Was there simply a miscommunication among the coaching staff about how Robinson should be used? Whatever the answer, the situation has been – and remains – strange and difficult to explain. Very strange and very difficult.
FanSided

3 Jaguars stats that defined embarrassing Week 13 loss to Rams

You could make the case the Jacksonville Jaguars are the embodiment of Murphy’s Law. At least, that’s how it felt during the 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As the old adage goes, “if something can go wrong, it will”. In recent weeks, it’s become something of a common theme for the Jags to trail by 10 or more points in the third quarter and Week 13 was no different.
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Rams: Week 13 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 37-7 loss to...
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Giving orders

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hi, King of Zone. There is no logical way to spin what happened with James Robinson. He starts. He fumbles. He watches. He finishes. He has knee/heel issue. He carries ball in hand. He doesn't have his knee/heel in his hand. He isn't missed by coach while game is played. He becomes post-game topic. He is confused. He deserves better. He will likely go to new team. He will be great with new team and greatly missed by Jags fans.
Jaguars.com

Meyer on Monday: "The defense wore down…"

JACKSONVILLE – Little ended well for the Jaguars Sunday. But while reflecting on a fourth consecutive loss, Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer on Monday afternoon found at least one positive. That came early, when a defense that has helped keep the team competitive at times in the last month and...
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams for Week 13 of the NFL season. The Jaguars (2-9) are looking for their third win of the season against the Rams (7-4) at SoFi Stadium. You can watch the game LIVE on FOX30 starting at...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer explains James Robinson's usage in loss to Rams

Jacksonville’s offense had yet another anemic performance on Sunday, and in addition to the lack of efficacy from the passing game, it couldn’t get much going on the ground either. Running back James Robinson saw just eight carries for 24 yards and after an early fumble (his second lost fumble in the last two games) he was pulled for Carlos Hyde, who saw the bulk of the touches and snaps the rest of the way.
NFL
NBC Sports

