BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

By Lester Fabian Brathwaite
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me time." And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the past two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less —...

ew.com

Comments / 1

Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
montanarightnow.com

BTS to take 'extended period of rest'

BTS are taking an “extended period of rest". In August 2019, the K-Pop septet - comprising J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V - announced they were taking an extended break from the spotlight, but returned to work a month later. And over the weekend, the 'IDOL' hitmakers' label...
THEATER & DANCE
justjaredjr.com

BTS is Taking a Break to Get 'Re-Inspired' & to 'Recharge'

BTS has made a very big announcement. The K-Pop band’s label announced on Sunday (December 5) that BTS will be taking a break. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ’2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BTS‘ label Big Hit Music wrote on Twitter.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
MUSIC
US Magazine

BTS Is Taking Their 1st Break Since 2019: It’s a ‘Chance to Get Re-Inspired and Recharge’

BTS is taking a break — but it’s not a breakup. The K-Pop boy band announced that they are taking an “extended period of rest” after a busy year. Big Hit Music, the pop group’s managing group, shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, December 5, letting fans know that the group taking a much-deserved vacation after they “complete their official scheduled events,” including their upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball tour dates.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
THEATER & DANCE
thecurrent-online.com

BTS Is Taking A ‘BREAK’ From Music Together!

The guys from BTS have been giving full throttle non-stop for years. Now the K-Pop band has announced a break and says goodbye to their fans for the time being. On Sunday, December 5th, the management of BTS announced in a statement that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would take a “winter break”. After their first slightly longer break in 2019, the guys will retreat for a while for the second time after their planned shows in December. During this time, you should rest and recharge your batteries so that you can start again afterward.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

BTS announce band will be taking ‘extended’ break

K-pop group BTS will go on an “extended period of rest”, the band’s label Big Hit Music has announced. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” they said in a statement. This break will begin after band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their official scheduled events in LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour respectively. “BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to...
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS members now all have their own Instagram accounts after announcing break

The members of BTS now each have their own individual Instagram account.It comes after the group announced a temporary hiatus to “recharge” last week, their second since 2019. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” they said in a statement.This break will begin after band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their official scheduled events in LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour respectively.“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
