In the annals of time there is something to be said about tradition. When the late Bob Stewart was a young boy he saw a Christmas Tiny Town in Morrison, Colorado, and loved it. In 1960 that fond memory prompted him to make a display for the kids in Jackson Hole. Tiny Town was originally located in the Stewarts’ front yard on Broadway (the Genevieve Block) and continued there until 2007 when the property was sold.

JACKSON, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO