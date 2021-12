The Broncos are facing their first Super Bowl of the 2021 season in Kansas City. At the end of the day, the cold hard truth of the game is that no matchup will matter as much as what they do against the 26-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback on the opposing sideline. To win, they’re going to need to figure out a way to prevent Patrick Mahomes from going nuclear, which means relying on Fangio’s two high coverages and playing sound coverage. It means Denver will need to create pressure without blitzing too often, something the Broncos struggled to do throughout most of the campaign. Such a gameplan will require ceding vulnerabilities and creating stress on certain individual matchups.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO