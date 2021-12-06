ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher labor, material costs delay Springhill project

By Howard Greninger Tribune-Star
Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. GarzaClearing the way: Walker Tree Service employees Tyler Froeb, above in truck, and Billy Stevens, right, clear debris April 27 from trees that were cut earlier in the month along East Springhill Drive. The expansion of East Springhill Drive was to be the county’s largest transportation project of the year. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Higher material costs, along with labor availability, have delayed a second phase for an improvement project on East Springhill Drive, said Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer/highway director.

“We had one bidder on the project in May, but the bid was more than 20% over [the project cost] estimate,” so a construction contract was not awarded, Robbins said.

The second phase of the road improvement is about 1.2 miles long, extending on East Springhill Drive from South Seventh Street to Erie Canal Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHGFC_0dEyZ7P300

The project was bid again in November, but once more, the bids were above cost estimates.

“We had two bidders and both were over the estimates,” Robbins said. “We have been working with the Indiana Department of Transportation on some of the project line items and will re-bid it again in January or February.”

The bids, opened Nov. 17, were from Clinton-based White Construction at $4,458,137 and from Paris, Illlinois-based Feutz Contractors at $4,468,708.

Robbins said material costs, during the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased.

“INDOT’s [estimated cost] numbers have not quite reflected that [increase],” Robbins said. “INDOT makes you use their estimating numbers when bidding a job. Their estimator does not really have a way to determine that [cost] inflation that quick.”

Robbins said INDOT had nine projects out for bid opening statewide in November, however only three projects were given a green light based on contractor bids submitted.

“Even when on the high side of [INDOT’s estimated cost] numbers, bids are still high. So now INDOT is revising some of their numbers to match what has been going on in the last eight to 12 months” with higher material costs, Robbins said.

“We are seeing problems across the board with material prices as well as labor prices, which have all gone up, which is starting to affect this [project] now,” Robbins said.

The second phase, from South Seventh Street to Erie Canal Road, originally was to be funded using 80% federal money and 20% of costs paid by the county.

Now, that cost ratio will likely change.

“It is supposed to be an 80%-20% split, but with the higher cost estimates, the county will have to pay more than 20%,” Robbins said. “We don’t know what that will be yet. I only have about $3.2 million in federal dollars for the project, but now bids are coming in at $4.5 million. The county will have to come up with another $1 million to $1.3 million.

“It now will likely be a 70%-30% split on project costs [with the county paying 30%] or a 65%-35% split for the county, however the costs work out,” he added.

In addition to getting the project bid, some utility relocations have yet to be completed, Robbins said, adding that if a construction contract is awarded in January or February, the project’s construction can start next spring.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.

