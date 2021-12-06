ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals Featured Seven From Sunday

By Howard Balzer
Murray has 13 career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, tied with Dak Prescott (13 games) for the third-most such games by a quarterback in his first three seasons all-time. Only Cam Newton (20 games) and Josh Allen (16) have more.

Murray has 20 career rushing touchdowns and joined Cam Newton (28 rushing touchdowns) and Josh Allen (25) as the only quarterbacks with at least 20 rushing touchdowns in their first three seasons in the Super Bowl era.

