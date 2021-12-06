ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles score on first 7 drives, roll past Jets

By Dennis Waszak Jr., Associated Press
Record-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Gardner Minshew stepped into the huddle for Philadelphia, kept things light — as he always does — and led the clock-eating Eagles on seven straight scoring drives. No, there’s no quarterback controversy. But Minshew Mania was back for a day, and the goofy-mustached backup might...

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Jalen Hurts out, Gardner Minshew to make first Eagles start vs. Jets

Jalen Hurts is officially inactive for Sunday's Eagles-Jets game due to an ankle injury, and 25-year-old Gardner Minshew II will make his first start as an Eagle. On Wednesday, Hurts told the media his ankle is fine and he'll be "ready to go" on Sunday against the Jets, and Nick Sirianni said, “We are hopeful. We are feeling good,” when asked about his starting QB.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Jets vs. Eagles score: Gardner Minshew delivers near-perfect performance as Philadelphia runs past New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Gardner Minshew delivered in his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles, orchestrating a flawless performance in a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon. Minshew, who finished 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns (133.7 rating), led the Eagles to scores on their first seven offensive possessions against a Jets defense ranked amongst the worst in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
phillyvoice.com

First half observations: Eagles 24, Jets 18

The Eagles' offense is cooking with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but they're locked in a 24-18 battle with the Jets as a result of defensive ineptitude. • Dallas Goedert was basically a non-entity in the Eagles' shocking loss to the Giants last week, so it was encouraging to see them get him the ball early in this one, making sure one of their top weapons could actually have an impact on the game. It started with a screen pass, where Goedert got excellent blocking from the right side of Philadelphia's line to pick up a first down and a nice chunk of yards early in the drive. Gardner Minshew would hit him again for an intermediate gain, with the Eagles' offensive line killing the Jets on early downs to set up second-and-short plays that are very tough for any defense to deal with.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Eagles#American Football#Minshew Mania#Nfc#Giants
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy