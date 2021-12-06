ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘Teacher Loyalty’ bill would restrict how US history, especially racism, can be discussed in NH schools

Valley News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one year after New Hampshire legislators first introduced a bill that banned the teaching or discussion of “divisive concepts” like systemic racism, another bill will be debated this legislative session that would take those restrictions further. The proposed bill, HB 1255, is titled “An Act Relative to Teachers’...

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Outing vs. avoiding the U.S. history of racism

I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
valleypatriot.com

Lawrence Schools Segreagate Teachers, Partner with Racist Group That Teaches Anti-White Racism and White Privilege

Educators in Lawrence were encouraged to attend a race-based, segregated “Auditing” session being conducted by a radical left-wing, racist group called BlackPrint. According to their website, BlackPrint teaches and encourages the teaching of “White Privilege” (that White people are inherently racist and enjoy privileges in society other races don’t enjoy).
LAWRENCE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us History#School Teachers#Racism#Lawsuits#Nh#Hb 1255
Axios

Biden administration urges SCOTUS to reject Harvard affirmative action case

The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject a challenge to Harvard's affirmative action policy. Why it matters: The challenger, Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), is appealing a lower court decision to uphold the policy, which it claims violates civil rights law by discriminating against Asian Americans and showing preference to Black and Hispanic applicants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

Parental Support for State Testing Rebounds

What a difference a year can make. In fall 2020, COVID-19 vaccines were still months away from availability, and most students (57 percent) were enrolled in fully remote schooling, with just 25 percent attending schools fully in person. By fall 2021, vaccines were available to all adults and teens, with approval for children aged 5 […]
POLITICS
AFP

US Supreme Court leans toward public funding of religious schools

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to accept that public funds can be used to support families sending their children to religious schools, challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state. Two evangelical Christian families in the northeastern state of Maine sued to be able to use state-provided education subsidy funds to send their kids to schools with religion as the basis of their teachings. As Maine is sparsely populated, more than half of its school districts have no publicly funded high schools. So families receive subsidies that allow them to send their children to schools of their choice, including privately-run schools. But schools where religious beliefs are at the core of instruction are not covered in the aid program, because, under the regulations for the program -- and those similar in other states -- the teaching is "sectarian."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox13news.com

Florida bill would require schools to teach benefits, risks of social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida schools would be required to teach students the benefits and risks of social media under a bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee. If passed, a curriculum would be developed and school districts would be required to implement it into existing courses. The curriculum...
FLORIDA STATE
phillytrib.com

N.J. bill would create a new heritage trail celebrating Black history

A trail celebrating Black history and culture could be coming to New Jersey soon. In June, the state General Assembly unanimously passed a bill that would establish the Black Heritage Trail and Commission. The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the Garden State that commemorate African American...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Black principal of mainly white Texas school forced to quit over critical race theory

A Black principal of a white-majority high school in Texas was forced to resign after being embroiled in controversy for promoting the critical race theory, which explores how race and racism have shaped American law.The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District on Monday finalised a “settlement and separation agreement” with Colleyville Heritage High School principal James Whitfield.Mr Whitfield, the first Black principal of the high school, was placed on paid administrative leave in August after a school board candidate accused him of holding extreme views on race and demanded that he be fired. The principal was also accused of indoctrinating students.As per...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy