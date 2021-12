Marco Rose wants to get Borussia Dortmund moving in the right direction again after Wednesday’s bitter UEFA Champions League exit. It is fair to say that morale is very low at Borussia Dortmund following Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Black and Yellows were knocked out of European football’s premier club competition as a result of that defeat. And they will now have to play in the UEFA Europa League after the turn of the year.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO