Retail

No Holds Barred: Delectable, delirious, dilemma, delimit, de-luxe!

By Blair Sabol
newyorksocialdiary.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?” No. I’m not. In fact, I feel kind of played out by the entire Black Friday frenzy that started in August with the announcement of the supply snarls. People were ordering Xmas trees in July and booking their holiday cruises last March. Now we are...

www.newyorksocialdiary.com

Robb Report

Still looking for a special holiday gift? Phillips might have just what the doctor ordered. On Monday night at 5 p.m. EST, the auction house will hold its December Jewels live auction in its new headquarters at New York’s 432 Park Avenue. There will be 120 lots in total with pieces from JAR, Bulgari, Chopard, Cartier and other big names. We perused through the jewelry in person recently and can say, without a doubt, the highlight will be the pair of 18-karat rose gold cuffs with 101.50-carats of colored diamonds by American-born, Parisian-based jeweler, Joel Arthur Rosenthal, known as JAR. Whoever takes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Adidas is set to host a one-day pop-up shop on Dec. 11 at 61 Crosby St. in New York City that is focused on sustainable fashion. The shop, which will be open from 12-7 p.m. ET, will feature one-of-a-kind, vintage and upcycled collections from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny & Mutation. What separates this pop-up from others is how the collections can be purchased. Adidas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Luxury fashion label Burberry has launched a pop-up shop called 'Imagined Landscapes' in London's high-end department store, Selfridges. The pop-up aims to promote the brand's new outerwear collection and is the first of several temporary stores that it will open globally. The new pop-up will carry a selection of exclusive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Tiffany & Co. is currently offering the priciest piece of high jewelry it’s ever created in its 184-year history. The World’s Fair Necklace, which was unveiled at a Tiffany event in Dubai on Sunday, comprises a staggering 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum that are just as gasp-inducing as the price tag. While the American jeweler did not give an exact figure, industry experts have estimated the necklace’s value at between $20 million and $30, as reported by WWD. That would make it the most expensive piece Tiffany has ever offered collection. The World’s Fair Necklace pays homage to the Tiffany necklace...
APPAREL
InsideHook

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
CNN

New York (CNN Business) — Costco is searching for ways to make paying $60 for a membership every year worth more to online shoppers — and keep them away from Amazon. So it's expanding an online perk available only to club members: Buy stuff from around 35 brands' websites and save 20% or more.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION

