ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sharp cold front will enter the area just after 4 AM accompanied by some...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
fox44news.com

Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast across portions of East and Central Texas Friday afternoon and into Friday night as a cold front approaches. Most of showers will be east of I-35. Record highs in the 80s. Much cooler conditions should be expected on Saturday with afternoon highs a few...
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Thursday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango

Our steamy weather continues Friday before the cold front brings a temporary cool down to southeast Texas. Showers and isolated storms will occur overnight Friday into early morning Saturday. The seasonable weather is short-lived. Onshore flow returns quickly next week, and along with it -- more gulf warmth and moisture.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#East Texas
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy